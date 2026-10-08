Lewis Hamilton reacts to stunning fan-made Ferrari helmet inspired by "Star Wars"

A fan of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has designed the perfect helmet for someone who likes a bit of Star Wars between their Formula 1 race weekends. It was so good, in fact, that the seven time champion has been liking the photos of it published by its maker on social media.

The helmet design mixes the instantly recognisable shape of a Mandalorian helmet with Hamilton's Scuderia Ferrari colours and current helmet design. It includes sponsor branding, race hardware and just enough science fiction machinery to make it look at home both at a race weekend and out on a hunt for bounty.

Videos of the helmet were posted online, and fans made it very clear that they love the extraordinary attention to detail.

Ferrari branding meets Mandalorian armour

The design is clearly influenced by the design of the fictional Mandalorian Star Wars species. It features a T-shaped visor, pronounced cheek plates and the iconic rangefinder attachment. Instead of it being finished in the typical beskar-metal colouring, it has instead been painted in Hamilton's traditional yellow colouring with red pinstriping and even a glowing red hue from LEDs placed behind the Richard Mille sponsorship above the eyebrow.

Ferrari's Prancing Horse logo sits at the centre of the forehead with the HP and the other usual sponsors placed identically to Hamilton's real helmet. The driver's #44 race number sits on the aerodynamic piece at the rear of the helmet.

The midsection adds seven stars to both sides of the design, signifying the seven championship wins since Hamilton started his career in 2007.

The hardware makes it even better

The right side has the articulated rangefinder fitted on a pivoting ear-cap arm which can swing in front of the visor, and on the right cheek, two detachable silver canisters are positioned vertically to add another level of interest to the design with exposed braided hoses running along the painted surface.

In one video, it even features its own HANS device.

I'm a huge fan, and we know Hamilton is also a fan of Star Wars with him having a long friendship with its creator George Lucas. In fact, the driver attended the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art alongside partner Kim Kardashian where he posed alongside some of the movies' most iconic models.