Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Lewis Hamilton receives vote of confidence as Alex Albon tips him to thrive under F1’s 2026 rules

Alex Albon believes the 2026 Formula 1 regulations will suit Lewis Hamilton more than any other driver

Lydia Mee
Published:
Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Williams Formula 1 driver Alex Albon believes the new 2026 regulations will suit Lewis Hamilton more than anyone else.

The 2026 F1 season brings in a new wave of regulations to the championship, which feature an almost 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power, in addition to smaller and lighter cars, among many other changes.

"I have my person. I don't think I should say it. But I think I have my person," Albon explained when asked which driver he thinks the new regulations will suit the best during the Williams Team Torque podcast.

"I think it's Lewis. I think the lighter cars. I think that his style suits these cars a bit more. He makes the corners really short. And he doesn't focus on exits. I don't think that's the worst thing in these cars."

The second week of pre-season testing in Bahrain is currently underway. Speaking at the end of the first week, the seven-time champion was positive about the first three-day block of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

"It’s been a positive week overall," Hamilton explained in a press release from Ferrari after completing 149 laps on the Friday of the first week of testing in Bahrain. "We completed a lot of laps and went through the full programme, which allowed us to gather plenty of useful data and learn more about the car.

"The SF-26 has felt generally good, but this generation of car is quite complex and finding the right operating window, especially with the tyres, is key. We’ve made some good discoveries and also identified areas where we can improve. We still have another test ahead of us, which will be important to build on what we’ve learned and continue making progress."

The season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix from 6-8 March at Albert Park.

