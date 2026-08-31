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Lewis Hamilton reveals Ferrari F40 restoration project after selling entire car collection

Lewis Hamilton has fulfilled a lifelong dream by acquiring and restoring a rare Ferrari F40 after selling his entire car collection in 2025

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has acquired a rare Ferrari F40, fulfilling a lifelong ambition of his.

The seven-time champion shared the news alongside photos of the retro supercar undergoing what looks like an engine-out restoration.

"My very own F40. This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember," Hamilton wrote. "As a kid I dreamt of having one. When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.

"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.

"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true."

 

The Ferrari driver hinted at a behind-the-scenes look at the restoration process, which would likely be shared on his YouTube channel.

"I can’t wait to share more with you all. Stay tuned..." he teased.

The post, shared on Monday 31 August, had already amassed over 278,000 likes.

The 41-year-old confirmed he had sold his entire car collection in 2025, but revealed at the time that he was still holding out for a Ferrari F40.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton confirmed he had parted ways with his impressive collection, which is understood to have included a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, a Mercedes-AMG Project One, a Ferrari LaFerrari and a 1966 Shelby Cobra 427, among others.

"I don't have any cars anymore," he said at the time. "I don't have any cars, so I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays. If I was going to get a car, it would be the F40. But that's a nice piece of art."

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