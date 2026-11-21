Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton reveals floor damage cost him in F1 Las Vegas qualifying

The Ferrari driver says debris damage and a loss of energy deployment cost him a place in Q3, as both Ferraris were knocked out in Q2

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 5:49 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton says floor damage and a lack of energy deployment cost him a place in Q3 in the Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session.

The Ferrari driver qualified 12th, just 0.167 seconds away from making the top 10, one place behind team-mate Charles Leclerc. It was Ferrari's first double Q2 exit since Imola last year.

Hamilton, who is currently fighting for second in the drivers' championship, told Sky Sports F1 he had been optimistic going into qualifying, even though the Maranello outfit expected to struggle on Las Vegas's long straights.

"On the first or second lap, we took a hit on something on the floor, some debris or something, damaged the floor, we lost a bunch of downforce with it, a few tenths," Hamilton said.

He then lost more time to a lack of deployment, as the car ran low on electrical energy at the end of his lap.

"My lap was as good as it could be at the end, but I didn't have anyone ahead of me," he said. "And then we had a lack of deployment at the end, and I lost like six-tenths just on deployment. So when it rains, it pours, and that's one of those days."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

With nobody ahead of him for a tow on his final run, Hamilton failed to improve on his last lap. While he felt a Q3 appearance was possible, Hamilton admitted it would have been difficult to qualify much higher up the grid.

"Well, we were scrapping to just get into Q3," he said. He believed he could have made it through "without the deployment loss, without the downforce loss", but added that "it would have still been tough".

"But my lap was good enough in order to put me there," Hamilton said. "It is what it is. It's definitely not a nice day for all the team, but we'll try and move forward tomorrow."

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