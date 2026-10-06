Lewis Hamilton reveals full Ferrari F40 restoration in new video
Lewis Hamilton has shared the full story behind the restoration of his Ferrari F40, including its revival in Maranello
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
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Lewis Hamilton has released the full video of his Ferrari F40 restoration on YouTube after the seven-time Formula 1 champion revealed the car ahead of the Italian Grand Prix earlier this year.
Talking as he pulled the red cover off of the car at the beginning of the video, the Briton said:
"When I joined Ferrari, my first shoot with the team was with this car. It was... It's just such an iconic car. It's one of the most iconic cars ever.
"And this car was picked up here in 1991. And the guy drove it 69km and parked in his garage, and it's never started since."
The video shows a montage of photos taken during the restoration process that took place in Maranello, ending with a video of the Scuderia driver pulling the cover off the car to set his eyes on it for the first time after the work had been finished.
"She looks so good!" he exclaimed as he circled the car with a wide smile on his face. "Wow! She looks brand new."
Sitting in the cabin, he took a breath before starting the engine. The roar of the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V8 echoed around the warehouse as Hamilton looked longingly at his new supercar before it was wheeled out for a first drive.
What followed was a montage of the photo shoot he did at the disused part of the famous Monza track - its legendary banked corner supporting what has become a famous photo for the Ferrari F1 team.
“As a kid I dreamt of having one," Hamilton wrote in a post about the car's reveal earlier this F1 season. "When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.
“These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.
“First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true. I can’t wait to share more with you all."
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