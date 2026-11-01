Formula 1 Mexican GP

Lewis Hamilton says Ferrari needs “serious talks” after Charles Leclerc clash cost Mexico GP win

The seven-time world champion believes the first-lap battle between the Ferrari team-mates handed victory to Max Verstappen

Alex Harrington

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 11:00 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images





Motorsport Red Zone



For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton has warned that Ferrari will have to hold “serious talks” behind the scenes following his clash with team-mate Charles Leclerc on the first lap of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Hamilton argues that it cost the team the win.

Hamilton started from pole and held the lead through Turn 1, but Leclerc attempted to pass him aggressively at Turn 4. Both drivers went off the track, with Leclerc exiting the turn in front as he cut the corner over the grass.

Leclerc was given a five-second penalty after the skirmish, and when he served it in his pitstop, Max Verstappen took position ahead of him. The Red Bull driver went on to win and Hamilton finished second in front of this year's Formula 1 champion Kimi Antonelli.

After singing the praises of the new champ, Hamilton turned to the subject Ferrari fans were waiting for.

“Ultimately it was that that lost us the win today,” he said. “I think we have to have some serious talks behind the scenes for sure.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

He also said that drivers had discussed the start of the race in a briefing: "I mean, in the drivers' briefing we discussed as soon as you go off in turn one, you have to give the position back, obviously.

“Last year I got a 10-second penalty for that same move that he did,” Hamilton added.

In 2025, Hamilton was given 10 seconds after going off at Turn 4 while battling Verstappen, and rejoining ahead of the Dutchman.

This time, the stewards said the 10-second baseline had been reduced because of mitigating circumstances. They ruled that both cars had entered the corner too fast to stay on the track, and that Leclerc was “not entitled to claim the corner”.

“The baseline penalty guideline is 10 seconds however in mitigation is the fact that car 44 was also off track on the inside of car 16 and this occurred early in the first lap,” the stewards’ decision read.

Despite his frustration, Hamilton believes the race showed how far Ferrari has come.

"The good thing is the team are working really hard. We've really improved our car. It's great to be here. You know, we're on the old engine this weekend as well. So good result, good points. Shame we didn't get a win, but you know, some you win, some you lose."

The team outscored Mercedes by 30 points to 23 in Mexico, cutting the gap in the constructors’ championship to 126 points.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico

Next article Max Verstappen shares emotional message after Kimi Antonelli's historic F1 title win

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Alex Harrington





Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Lando Norris casts doubt on Singapore GP sprint excitement: "I don't think it is"





Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Nike could return to Formula 1 for first time since Michael Schumacher era





Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear



Formula 1



Formula 1



Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

More from

Lewis Hamilton





Why Charles Leclerc only got a five-second penalty in F1 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



1 h



Why Charles Leclerc only got a five-second penalty in F1 Mexico GP





Lewis Hamilton buoyed by historic first Ferrari F1 pole: "I still love what I do"



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Lewis Hamilton buoyed by historic first Ferrari F1 pole: "I still love what I do"





'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown



Formula 1



Singapore GP



'Senior moment' or breakdown of trust? The implications of Hamilton's Singapore GP meltdown

More from

Ferrari





Ferrari downplays expectations for F1 Mexico GP despite blistering Friday



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Ferrari downplays expectations for F1 Mexico GP despite blistering Friday





Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice



Formula 1



Formula 1



Mexican GP



Red Bull finds ‘disconnect’ in RB22 in F1 Mexico GP practice





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP



Formula 1



United States GP



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 United States GP

Latest news





Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



4 min



Official race results: NASCAR Cup Martinsville Chase race





Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



6 min



Emotional Kimi Antonelli left "speechless" by maiden F1 world title in Mexico





William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Martinsville II



10 min



William Byron ends NASCAR Cup win drought as Kyle Larson denied early title clinch





F1's youngest world champions



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1



Mexican GP



14 min



F1's youngest world champions

Feature

Discover prime content





Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why lap times in Mexico have been so much closer to the previous F1 era





The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



The fine margins that cost George Russell pole in Mexico





Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Stuart Codling



Why Isack Hadjar deserves a medal, not a warning, after paddock "incident"





What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP



Formula 1



Mexican GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Mexico GP

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe