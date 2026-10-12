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Lewis Hamilton sends message to fans after Singapore GP mistake

The seven-time world champion will seek to recover at the United States Grand Prix in Austin

Alex Harrington
Published:
Untitled design - 2026-10-12T223011.615

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Motorsport Red Zone

For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.

Lewis Hamilton spent his time following the difficult Singapore Grand Prix pointing his finger not at his team, but at himself. The Ferrari driver finished sixth at the Marina Bay Circuit after he chose to disobey his team's strategy and not pit when he was called to. While he didn't attend post-race interviews due to him feeling unwell, he has now sent a message to fans via his Instagram.

While Max Verstappen took the win, Charles Leclerc proved there was performance in the Ferrari package as he finished second behind the Dutchman. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli rounded out the podium, but Hamilton arguably should have been there if it wasn't for his choice of strategy.

"Yesterday wasn’t the result we were looking for, and that’s on me," he posted. "At a track that’s difficult to overtake you need to try something different, and I chose a strategy that ultimately didn’t deliver. It’s a painful lesson to learn, but I take full responsibility for the decisions I made. In this sport, not every call will work out. It’s about accepting when you get it wrong and how you move forward.

"I’m grateful to the team for the work they put in every weekend. P6 doesn’t reflect the pace we had in the car, and despite the result there are positives to take away. Massive thanks to the fans in Singapore for the energy. I’ll continue to put the work in and come back fighting at the next race."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP via Getty Images

What Actually Went Wrong on Sunday

Ferrari called for Hamilton to pit during the virtual safety car ahead of Leclerc, but he missed the pit entry, despite the team chief calling it a "crystal clear" radio call. Hamilton later explained that he switched to a medium compound with the objective of completing the race on a single stop, though it proved less effective than the soft compound did on other cars.

After the flag dropped, he apologised over the radio with "Sorry, boys… I let you down today with that strategy." He added, "My call, and I lost us valuable points."

The next chance to put it right comes at the United States Grand Prix in Austin from 23 to 25 October. Hamilton has told fans he will come back fighting. After a weekend like this one, he won't be pulling his punches.

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