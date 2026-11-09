Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton sends message to Ferrari fans after 'devastating' Brazil GP
Lewis Hamilton shared a message to fans after disappointing Brazilian GP
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 1:38 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton has told fans he is "devastated" by the outcome of his Brazilian Grand Prix, which began with an impressive charge from the back of the grid and finished with a spin in the closing laps.
The Ferrari driver shared his thoughts on Instagram on Monday after finishing ninth at Interlagos on Sunday.
Hamilton had to start from 20th on the grid after an engine penalty, but climbed 11 places in the early running on intermediate tyres before his rears began to fade. He pushed the Maranello outfit to change to slicks and was the first driver to make the switch.
The race turned when the rain returned on lap 62. The Briton stayed out for one more lap on slicks and spun just before reaching the pits, eventually finishing ninth and a lap down in his 400th grand prix.
"Devastated by yesterday’s race, especially with how it ended. It started so well, but we struggled with the tyres and massive oversteer," the seven-time champion posted.
"In those conditions, it made things incredibly difficult. I pushed as hard as I could, but we just didn’t have the pace this weekend. We’ll work to understand why and come back fighting at the next race.
"The team worked so hard on the car all weekend and I’m grateful for every bit of that effort. Ultimately, this isn’t the race we wanted to deliver. Especially to this crowd.
"Brasil, thank you always for the energy and support. This place holds such a special place in my heart, the love you give to me I send right back to you. Well done to Mercedes for winning the constructors' championship and the incredible year they’ve had overall. Truly deserved."
Hamilton added a message to his and Ferrari's fans, explaining that he does not take their support for granted.
"To everyone supporting us, thank you for sticking with us through the difficult days as well as the good ones," he concluded. "I feel that support, and I don’t take it for granted."
Hamilton currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with three rounds remaining in the season.
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