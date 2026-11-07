Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid
Engine trouble means Leiws Hamilton has to take on further power unit parts
Ben Vinel
Published: Nov 7, 2026, 5:30 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton will have to start Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the grid, Ferrari has announced.
Hamilton was given his fifth internal combustion engine of the season on Saturday morning, landing a 10-place grid drop as he was exceeding his quota for the first time.
However, the seven-time world champion endured a troubled Free Practice 3 session. He reported “strange vibrations” coming from his new engine as well as more powerful engine braking than usual during the first half of the session, as he ended up just eighth-fastest in the medium-tyre pecking order.
Hamilton eventually had to pit definitively moments later, with smoke emanating from the car. He therefore did not get any soft-compound running.
Read Also:
Ferrari has now announced that Hamilton’s power unit has been removed for further checks with a brand-new powertrain to be installed on the SF-26 – meaning he will get further grid penalties equating to a back-of-the-grid start.
More to follow…
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Fred Vasseur personally contributed $1m to Esteban Ocon’s first F1 drive
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Ben Vinel
Fred Vasseur personally contributed $1m to Esteban Ocon’s first F1 drive
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
51 min
Fred Vasseur personally contributed $1m to Esteban Ocon’s first F1 drive
F1 Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen edges out Kimi Antonelli in FP3
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
2 h
F1 Brazilian GP: Max Verstappen edges out Kimi Antonelli in FP3
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen hit with F1 grid penalties for Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
2 h
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen hit with F1 grid penalties for Brazilian GP
"We failed so we had to react" - Fred Vasseur on Ferrari driver talks and Mexico F1 fallout
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
22 h
"We failed so we had to react" - Fred Vasseur on Ferrari driver talks and Mexico F1 fallout
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
More from
Ferrari
WEC Monza: Antonio Fuoco takes pole for Ferrari
WEC
WEC
Monza
2 h
WEC Monza: Antonio Fuoco takes pole for Ferrari
F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
4 h
F1 Brazil GP long runs: Kimi Antonelli dominates as Ferrari endures a nightmare Friday
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Latest news
Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
4 min
Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
43 min
MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Marc Marquez wins thrilling sprint as Jorge Martin fights to third
Fred Vasseur personally contributed $1m to Esteban Ocon’s first F1 drive
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
51 min
Fred Vasseur personally contributed $1m to Esteban Ocon’s first F1 drive
Kaden Honeycutt may someday be great but Scott Zipadelli is the GOAT
NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Homestead
1 h
Kaden Honeycutt may someday be great but Scott Zipadelli is the GOAT
Feature
Discover prime content
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Brazilian GP
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe