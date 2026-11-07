Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Lewis Hamilton set for new penalty, will start F1 Brazilian GP from back of grid

Engine trouble means Leiws Hamilton has to take on further power unit parts

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 5:30 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton will have to start Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix from the back of the grid, Ferrari has announced.

Hamilton was given his fifth internal combustion engine of the season on Saturday morning, landing a 10-place grid drop as he was exceeding his quota for the first time.

However, the seven-time world champion endured a troubled Free Practice 3 session. He reported “strange vibrations” coming from his new engine as well as more powerful engine braking than usual during the first half of the session, as he ended up just eighth-fastest in the medium-tyre pecking order.

Hamilton eventually had to pit definitively moments later, with smoke emanating from the car. He therefore did not get any soft-compound running.

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Ferrari has now announced that Hamilton’s power unit has been removed for further checks with a brand-new powertrain to be installed on the SF-26 – meaning he will get further grid penalties equating to a back-of-the-grid start.

More to follow…

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