Lewis Hamilton shares defiant message after landmark Ferrari F1 win

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has shared a highly emotional and defiant message following his spectacular breakthrough victory for Ferrari at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The seventh round of the 2026 season witnessed a historic moment as Hamilton secured his long-awaited first grand prix win with Ferrari.

Following a difficult first season with the Maranello outfit, the British driver has bounced back this season, claiming a third-place finish at the Chinese Grand Prix, second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco, and now the win in Barcelona.

Reflecting on the milestone moment that some of his critics had begun to doubt was still possible, Hamilton took to social media to share a strong message.

"DREAM THE IMPOSSIBLE," he wrote. "I can’t begin to describe how amazing it feels to finally win in red. Grazie mille, Scuderia Ferrari. For the hard work from everyone here today in Barcelona and back in Maranello. The passion and dedication to progress is paying off and this is only the beginning.

"To all the fans, this win is for you. I could not have made it to this moment without the support from you all. You’ve stuck by me. There have been dark times, times where the negativity won out and I felt useless and hope felt impossible. You all told me to remember. To remember to fight, to remember to keep going. To remember who I am. This win is just as much yours as it is mine. Thank you, Team LH, thank you, Tifosi. Let’s keep it going."

Hamilton's win in Barcelona has closed the gap to championship leader Kimi Antonelli to 41 points. The Italian driver leads with 156 points, Hamilton follows with 115 points and George Russell sits third with 106 points.

The next race is the Austrian Grand Prix from 26 to 28 June.