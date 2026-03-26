Lewis Hamilton shares "F1" movie sequel, documentary and TV series plans

Lewis Hamilton has shared an insight into the five-year plan of his production company, Dawn Apollo Films, including an update on the sequel to F1: The Movie and other projects he is working on.

F1 has made several appearances in the recent awards season, with the latest recognition at the Oscars, where it won the award for Best Sound. After exceeding $630million at the global box office, it is no surprise that plans for a sequel are underway.

The seven-time champion explained to the media in Japan that the team is currently working on the script, but the first draft has been completed.

"I'm just in the process of putting together this thing called Apollo, which is a production company I started," Hamilton said.

"We're working on the second script now, so we had the first meetings with it in the mid-part of last year, and we already have kind of a first draft of the direction we're going in. So that's going to take time."

In addition to the F1 sequel, Hamilton confirmed he is working on other projects, including a TV series and "at least one documentary", which he has written.

Brad Pitt, actor playing Sonny Hayes, a driver of the fictional Apex APXGP F1 team Photo by: Getty Images

"But I have other things that are in the pipeline," the Ferrari driver continued. "I've got a couple of other scripts that I've been trying to get finished that are my own stories that I've come up with, or ideas that I've come up with. There should be a TV series. There'll be a documentary, at least one documentary.

"But this is going to be over the next five years, I would say."

The F1 movie followed nomadic driver Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt, as he returned to Formula 1 to help the struggling APXGP team alongside rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). At this stage, it is not known whether the sequel will continue to follow Hayes and Pearce, or if it might pivot to follow new characters.

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday