Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season 2

Lewis Hamilton shares strong "I'm not going anywhere" message: "For a moment, I forgot who I was"

Lewis Hamilton posted a defiant message after Bahrain pre-season testing, insisting he is “not going anywhere” and is reset for 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton shared a defiant message on social media after pre-season testing in Bahrain, squashing speculation that the Briton could retire after the 2026 season if he does not find his championship-winning form.

After pre-season testing concluded on Friday 20 February, Hamilton shared: "That’s a wrap on testing. It’s inspiring to watch a team pull out all the stops to build a car. It’s the most fascinating part of this job for me.

"Everything is built from scratch and designed and redesigned over and over. And then there are only a few of us who get to put that machine to the test. That feeling never gets old. I want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the team back at the factory for the hard work to get to this point!! I am truly grateful.

"I love this job so much and I love working with my team and driving for the fans. I’m incredibly lucky to be able to do what I do, and I’m excited for the season ahead."

 

The championship welcomes a new set of regulations in 2026, which focus on an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, among many other changes. As the recent ground effect era from 2022 to 2025 did not align with Hamilton's driving style, all eyes will be on the Briton in 2026 due to his success in the previous hybrid era from 2014 to 2021. 

He added, insisting that the mindset he has had in recent years is behind him: "I’m re-set and refreshed. I’m not going anywhere, so stick with me. For a moment, I forgot who I was, but thanks to you and your support you’re not going to see that mindset again. I know what needs to be done. This is going to be one hell of a season. I’ve given everything to be here today. Let’s go team!!!"

