Lewis Hamilton shares "wholesome" Ferrari moment with mother ahead of Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton shared a "wholesome" moment with his mother, Carmen Larbalestier, ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion brought his mother along to a Ferrari fan event in front of Milan's iconic Duomo in the lead-up to the race weekend at Monza, and he welcomed her out onto the balcony to cheers from the packed crowd of fans below.

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many applauding the Ferrari driver.

"Lewis is really making me feel like a bad son. My mom deserves this too," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "No one will ever make me hate Lewis. Seems like a genuinely decent person."

"What a lovely moment for them," someone else posted, and another comment read: "Wholesome af."

"His lucky charm," another fan wrote, referencing Hamilton's recent string of successful races when his mother has been in the paddock. Her attendance first proved to be a good-luck charm at the Chinese Grand Prix in March, which fittingly coincided with Mother's Day. There, Hamilton secured his first grand prix podium as a Ferrari driver with a third-place finish.

Larbalestier later joined Hamilton at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he crossed the line in second place.

Further reactions included: "I'm really loving this version of Lewis - sooo wholesome," and "Yeah this is why being a Ferrari driver will always be special."

Hamilton heads into Ferrari's home race 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. The Italian driver has collected 242 points so far this season, while his team-mate George Russell sits second with 183 points, level on points with Hamilton.

"It’s the best feeling to be a Ferrari driver," Hamilton told the media when asked how special it is to drive for the Maranello outfit at Monza. "It’s such an honour and a privilege to arrive in Italy at this iconic race with the most iconic and best team in the world.

"It’s really phenomenal to experience it for the second year in a row, and it still feels new. So, it’s not something you can get used to."