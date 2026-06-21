Lewis Hamilton spotted in rare Ferrari at Fiorano
Lewis Hamilton has sparked fan envy after being spotted driving Ferrari’s rare three-seater Formula 1 car at Fiorano
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton has been seen driving a rather unusual piece of machinery at Ferrari's private Fiorano test track.
The seven-time champion was spotted at the wheel of what looks to be the Maranello outfit's legendary Formula 1 three-seater with two passengers.
The three-seater F1 car was designed by Rory Byrne in 2003 and was based on the victorious F2002, and it was later revised and modernised in 2013. It's powered by a 3.0-litre, 10-cylinder engine that delivers over 800 horsepower, and was made to give a very lucky few the chance to experience as close to what it feels like to be in an F1 car as possible.
It comes as no surprise that the footage circulating across social media has left many fans rather envious of the mystery passengers.
"This is absolutely amazing and I can only imagine how f***ing cool it would be to go be in that car with Lewis driving," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I’ve never seen this before, nor did I know what to expect. This is hilarious."
"My God... what an experience that must be..." someone else posted, and another comment read: "Is this the same 3-seater that was built in 2003 and based on the F2002? Nose and some other details are newer, but is the chassis and that beautiful sounding V10 engine still the same? Honestly didn't think it was still doing the rounds!"
Further comments included: "Hamilton taking some VIPs out probably then", "It would be fun for 2 hot laps and then your neck would be gone," and "He's just taking some victory laps!"
This comes days after the British driver claimed his maiden grand prix win as a Ferrari driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Hamilton now sits second in the drivers' championship, 41 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.
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