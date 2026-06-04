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Lewis Hamilton stuns F1 fans with limited edition Ducati paddock entrance in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton made a stylish Monaco Grand Prix arrival on an ultra-rare silver Ducati Panigale V4 S 100

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has never been one to shy away from a grand entrance, and the seven-time champion has continued this trend at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

Arriving for media day in Monte Carlo, the British driver pulled up at the paddock on an ultra-rare silver Ducati Panigale V4 S 100. 

The Panigale V4 S 100 was created to celebrate Ducati's 100th anniversary in 2026. Production is limited to just 100 units worldwide, making it one of the most coveted motorcycles. Straying from Ducati's striking red design, the Panigale V4 S 100 is finished in a sleek silver livery, which is a tribute to the 750 Imola Desmo. Hamilton's example also features his race number 44 on the front.

"Oh he looks awesome," one fan wrote on Reddit, while another added: "Man, I wish I had money."

"Number 44 on a Ducati wearing full Ferrari red while arriving to Monaco feels like someone's fever dream, and I'm here for it," someone else commented, and another wrote: "Say what you want about him, this mf has aura."

"I don’t even give a s**t about motorcycles, and I’m always hyped to see his motorcycle paddock arrivals," someone else posted.

Beneath the bodywork, the Panigale V4 S 100 boasts track-focused specifications derived directly from the Italian marque's MotoGP and World Superbike success. It is powered by a 1103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that generates 216 horsepower at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm.

While Ducati has not publicly confirmed a retail price for the highly limited run, it is estimated to be worth over £60,000. 

Hamilton arrived in Monte Carlo on the back of his best finish as a Ferrari driver, having taken second place in Canada. He currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings with 72 points, behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli on 131, George Russell on 88 and Charles Leclerc on 75.

The Monaco Grand Prix will take place on Sunday 7 June.

Photos from Monaco GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Automobile Club de Monaco mascot

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Frederic Vasseur, Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Cadillac front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Emerson Fittipaldi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mechanics work on the car of Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Dan Towriss, Cadillac CEO and his wife Cassidy

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mattia Binotto, Audi

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Carlos Sainz, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Audi front wing detail

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Car of Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
George Russell, Mercedes

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Lily Collins

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Mika Häkkinen, McLaren M2B

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
A general view of the harbour

Monaco Grand Prix - Thursday
Formula 1
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