Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton to share flight with Mercedes after former team's F1 title triumph
Toto Wolff revealed that Lewis Hamilton would join Mercedes on its flight home from the Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee Federico Faturos
Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:30 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes
Photo by: Anni Graf - Formula 1 via Getty Images
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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton's trip back from Interlagos could have been an awkward one after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff revealed that the Ferrari driver would be travelling with the newly crowned constructors' champions.
Mercedes secured its ninth constructors' title at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finishing fourth and fifth, respectively, to put the team out of Ferrari's reach with three races remaining in the season. Hamilton, who started from the back after a power unit penalty, recovered to ninth.
Asked after the race where the party would be, Wolff said the celebrations would have to wait until the team had got back to the UK.
"In terms of the party, I don't know yet. It's another flight, another overnight flight. George is going to be on that overnight flight, so maybe we'll have a drink. A constructors' drink," Wolff explained to the media.
"For the good and the bad. We're going to take Lewis also, so we'll see. Maybe he needs one for the bad. And then we'll figure out what we do about the party coming back to the UK."
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Hamilton spent 12 seasons at Mercedes before he moved to Ferrari in 2025. During his time with the Brackley outfit, he secured six of his seven championships and helped the team secure eight consecutive constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.
"Well done to Mercedes for winning the constructors' championship and the incredible year they’ve had overall. Truly deserved," Hamilton wrote in an Instagram post following the race weekend in São Paulo.
Hamilton is still in the fight for second in the drivers' championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen currently sits second with 279 points. Russell follows in third with 262 points and Hamilton is fourth with 261 points. Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris are fifth and sixth with 249 and 246 points, respectively.
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