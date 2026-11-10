Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Lewis Hamilton tours Gaza aid operation at Egypt's Rafah border
The Ferrari driver travelled to Egypt two days after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, almost a year after visiting Red Cross teams in Jordan
Alex Harrington
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 11:42 PM
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Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
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Lewis Hamilton has been to see the aid operation at Egypt's border with Gaza, two days after racing at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
The seven-time world champion arrived in El Arish, in Egypt's North Sinai region, on Tuesday, and was met at the airport by the region's governor, Khaled Megawer.
The local governorate said he was shown around the Rafah crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's storage facilities in El Arish, according to Reuters, and given a briefing on how supplies are organised before they head into the territory.
The crossing is among the only ways in for aid. According to The National, Hamilton saw lorries stacked with supplies waiting there, while Israel's military, which controls the Gaza side, has limited deliveries and at times stopped them altogether.
There had been no public comment from Hamilton on the trip at the time of writing, but it is not the first time he has gone to see the relief effort for himself.
Last December, he travelled to Jordan with the British Red Cross, meeting Red Crescent teams preparing supplies for Gaza and visiting a hospital treating children who had been evacuated from the strip. He also made a donation to the charity's Gaza appeal.
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams
Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images
"I've seen how every box and every parcel is prepared with care, with teams working around the clock to deliver aid to those who need it most," he said at the time. "But it's painfully clear this trickle of aid is not nearly enough. The people of Gaza desperately need a sustained, unimpeded flow of lifesaving support, as well as critical medical care."
He has continued to speak out this season. Asked in Austin last month about F1's plans to race in Rwanda, Hamilton was clear about his feelings on peace.
"I think we need to make sure we're pushing to free Congo, free Sudan, free Syria, free Palestine," he said. "I think there's a lot of peace that I'm hoping that at some stage we get to."
The visit follows what was a tough weekend for the racer on track. Hamilton made his 400th grand prix start at Interlagos, but Lewis Hamilton sends message to Ferrari fans after 'devastating' Brazil GP after spinning when the rain returned late in the race, and is fourth in the championship, one point behind former team-mate George Russell.
Hamilton will return to his Ferrari in Las Vegas before the circus moves to the Middle East for two races. With F1's Imola plans now dissolved, the final two races are planned to go ahead.
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