Lewis Hamilton turns heads with Monza arrival in "dream" Ferrari F40 ahead of Italian GP
Lewis Hamilton arrived at Monza for the Italian Grand Prix in his newly restored Ferrari F40
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton made a striking entrance at the Monza circuit ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, arriving for media day behind the wheel of his newly restored Ferrari F40.
Dressed in an all-black suit layered with a tan coat and flat cap-style hat, the seven-time champion turned heads in the Formula 1 paddock by driving his custom-plated #44 supercar, which he had unveiled on social media earlier this week.
On the drive into the paddock, Hamilton stopped to take photos, which were reminiscent of the now-famous images of his first day at the Maranello outfit in 2025.
The moment quickly caught the attention of fans. "Two legends side by side. One of the best cars in Ferrari history and a driver who has gone down in F1 history as one of the greatest. The only thing missing is the right music for this moment," one commented on X.
Another fan added: "No F1 photo carries more aura than this. Most successful F1 driver of all time, arriving in Monza (Ferrari’s home race) in the most legendary Ferrari ever created as a Ferrari driver. It doesn’t get more perfect than this."
Further reactions included: "Hated, loved, but NEVER IGNORED," and "Style is built in his DNA."
The Ferrari driver revealed the car on his social media earlier this week, explaining that it had been sitting in a garage gathering dust for over 30 years before he acquired it and had it fully restored in Maranello.
"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home," Hamilton posted.
"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true."
He arrives at Ferrari's home race 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the standings.
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