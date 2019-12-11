Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Top List

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

shares
comments
Slider
List

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
1/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
2/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
3/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
4/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
5/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
6/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
7/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
8/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
9/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
10/46

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
11/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
12/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
13/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
14/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
15/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
16/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
17/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
18/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
19/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
20/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
21/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
22/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1
23/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
24/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
25/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
26/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
27/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
28/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
29/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
30/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
31/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
32/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
33/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
34/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
35/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
36/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
37/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
38/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
39/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton
40/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
41/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
42/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
43/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
44/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, MotoGP YZR-M1
45/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
46/46

Photo by: Monster Energy

By:
Dec 11, 2019, 7:11 PM

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi swapped their respective rides at Valencia this week, and here are all the photos. Click on the arrows to scroll through them.

Read Also:

Next article
Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

Previous article

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

Next article

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now , Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

First Kelly Mustang revealed

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

1h
3
WEC

Porsche ace Bernhard explains retirement decision

4
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

5
Supercars

Holden dumps Commodore from line-up

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car
F1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia
F1

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap
F1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines
F1

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines

F1's options to define its next powertrain step
F1

F1's options to define its next powertrain step

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.