Lewis Hamilton vs Michael Schumacher: You decide F1's greatest driver

Our Top 25 Formula 1 drivers ranking produced the one result nobody could ignore: a dead heat at number one.

After 10 journalists from Motorsport, Autosport and Yahoo Sports submitted their individual top-25 rankings, a clear result emerged: Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher finished level at the top of the combined standings on 235 points each.

Both drivers are seven-time world champions. Schumacher redefined Formula 1 across his Benetton and Ferrari years, winning 91 grands prix and setting the benchmark for a generation. Hamilton then matched Schumacher's seven titles and moved beyond him on wins and pole positions, extending his own legacy across defining McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari eras.

Even the voting details made it difficult to split them. Hamilton received four first-place votes to Schumacher's two, and was ranked ahead of Schumacher on six of the 10 ballots. But when every position on every ballot was scored, neither driver could pull clear.

We're putting the final call to you.

YOU DECIDE: HAMILTON OR SCHUMACHER?

The debate over Formula 1's greatest driver has always been impossible to settle completely, and this poll is no exception.

Schumacher's supporters will point to the scale of his dominance, the way he reshaped Ferrari, and the standard he set at his peak. Hamilton's case rests on matching Schumacher's title total while surpassing him statistically, and succeeding across multiple eras of F1 competition.

Our panel couldn't separate them.

Now it's your turn: cast your vote in the poll above.