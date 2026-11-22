Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton: With #1 driver backing at key points, we could have beaten Kimi Antonelli this season

The Ferrari driver says he never asked to be number one, but believes he "needed backing" when he was Kimi Antonelli's closest challenger

Lydia Mee

Edited: Nov 22, 2026, 10:16 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton believes he could have beaten Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in their battle earlier in the season had he been given more support from Ferrari.

The Briton was speaking after the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where he had another clash with his team-mate Charles Leclerc, which sent him into a spin. He recovered to finish seventh, while Leclerc was penalised and finished 10th.

Asked about 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill's suggestion that Ferrari should make him its number one driver, Hamilton said he had never asked for that status, but felt he had needed it earlier in the year.

"I've never asked to be number one. I genuinely haven't ever asked," Hamilton said.

He pointed to a stage of the season when he was well clear of Leclerc and the nearest driver to challenge Antonelli for the title.

"I was second for a long time in the year, and at that point I needed backing to make sure we beat Kimi. There were a few circumstances in the season where, with the support, we could have beaten Kimi," he said.

After the 41-year-old claimed his first grand prix win with Ferrari in Barcelona in June, he was second in the drivers' standings, 41 points behind Antonelli and 40 points ahead of Leclerc. He was also second after Monaco, Belgium and Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Antonelli went on to secure the championship at the Mexican Grand Prix, one week before Mercedes won the constructors' title, and now has 402 points to Hamilton's 267.

"I don't know, but it's not something I want to get into," he said when asked where his relationship with his team-mate goes from here. "These are questions that people are asking. At the end of the day, I performed as hard as I could, and I've been giving everything I could to get those points today.

"We were just constantly hit with challenges, and I just kept my head down."

Earlier in the race, Hamilton had been handed a 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage over McLaren's Lando Norris.

"10 seconds was insane and very, very harsh," he continued. "I was avoiding colliding with them, and they could have just told me to give the place back. A 10-second [penalty] is nuts. But I came back and I got back into the fight, and I could see Max up ahead and I was like, we're back in the fight.

"I was fighting with McLaren, so I honestly thought that I could maybe fight for a podium, and I'm literally only thinking about fighting McLaren, because that's where we need to be to get the second."

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