Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Lewis Hamilton: "You can't be the only one pushing for change" in F1
The Ferrari driver says he hoped others in Formula 1 would follow his lead in speaking out, and described what he saw on his trip to Egypt's border with Gaza
Alex Harrington Filip Cleeren
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 8:05 AM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Liam Fabre
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Lewis Hamilton says he had hoped others in Formula 1 would follow his lead in speaking out on issues around the world, but admitted that "so far that's not the case".
The seven-time world champion has used his platform for causes including diversity in motorsport and, more recently, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Asked by the media in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's race whether more people in the sport be using their platforms to speak out, the Briton said everyone was entitled to their own view, but called on the championship to do more as a whole.
"I just try to lead with intention and hope that, I've always thought, kind of, if you can be that pebble that creates a ripple and encourages other people to maybe follow in your footsteps but so far that's not the case. And honestly, I don't know what everyone else stands for, but that's not really my concern," Hamilton said.
"My concern is just trying to, as I said, try to do the best I can and stand for the right things, regardless of what people say. I just follow my heart, and I'm really proud of the work that I've done with my foundation."
Hamilton said F1 was moving "in a positive direction" with projects such as the diversity charter signed by the FIA, F1 and the teams, but is adamant that the responsibility of making a change could not fall on just one person.
"There's more we can do. It's a huge business, valued at over 20 billion. You can't be the only one pushing for change and positive things like that. You need to all work together. So I'm hoping more and more people will come along on the journey," he said.
Hamilton also spoke about his visit to Egypt last week, two days after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, when he was shown the Lewis Hamilton tours Gaza aid operation at Egypt's Rafah border into Gaza.
"I really wanted to go and see it for myself. Worked with an organisation that's doing some amazing work, but it was, you know, heartbreaking and very, very heavy. I met children that had been shot, and burned, and disfigured," he said.
"But it was amazing to see that there are some good people on the ground that are doing some really amazing work to try and help these youngsters recover, give them education."
The Ferrari ace who visited Jordan with the British Red Cross last December, said it was important to maintain coverage on these subjects.
"I think that no child in the world should ever be responsible for, or be affected by a government's decision. And it's really just about the human side of things. We really stand for humanity. And while I have this platform, I will continue to do that," Hamilton ended.
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