Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Lewis Hamilton launches alien-themed Area 44 collection for Las Vegas GP

The Ferrari driver's fashion label has released a UFO-themed range for race week, including the brand's first knitwear

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 6:35 AM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton's fashion label +44 has returned to Las Vegas with Area 44, an alien-themed collection released ahead of this weekend's grand prix.

The range is on sale through the +44 website and at a pop-up on the Encore Esplanade at Wynn Las Vegas, which runs until Sunday.

The Briton showed it off to his followers on Instagram. "AREA 44 - Collection online now. Inspired by the universe, Las Vegas, and all things unknown. Hope you enjoy," he wrote, in a post that had passed 305,000 likes at the time of writing.

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The name is a play on Area 51, the secretive US Air Force base in the Nevada desert north of the city, and the theme runs through every piece. Items carry names such as Ground Crew, Night Shift, Close Encounter, First Contact and Redacted, and an alien head sits at the centre of the +44 cross on several of them.

The most expensive item is the Ground Crew bomber jacket at $250, which has an embroidered alien patch on the back and a printed Vegas Area +44 lining. The Night Shift windbreaker, at $175, has a +44 logo across its back, printed in ink that glows in the dark.

T-shirts start at $65, with socks, caps, tote bags and keyrings also in the collection.

The headline addition is the Experimental Lab Knit, a $130 wool-and-cashmere-blend jumper in Nevada Sand or Blackout. It is the first knitwear the label has made.

"Race week in Las Vegas is like nowhere else, so it felt right to create something just for it. Area +44 plays with that sense of mystery and the unknown, but at its heart it's about clothes you can really live in, pieces that layer up and take you from the track to the city, day to night," Hamilton said.

"We've explored new materials, details and silhouettes with this collection, and I'm really proud that we're introducing knitwear to +44 for the first time."

Hamilton is currently in the fight for second in the drivers' championship. The Las Vegas Grand Prix kicks off the season-ending triple-header, which includes the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix. The 41-year-old sits fourth in the standings with 261 points, one point behind Mercedes' George Russell in third and 18 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in second.

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