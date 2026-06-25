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Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win draws Ferrari warning from Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner has urged Ferrari to stay grounded and build on Lewis Hamilton’s Barcelona victory

Lydia Mee
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Guenther Steiner has warned Ferrari against getting carried away following Lewis Hamilton's spectacular maiden victory for the Maranello outfit at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. 

Hamilton and Ferrari perfectly executed a three-stop strategy in Barcelona to secure Ferrari's first win of the season and the first non-Mercedes victory of 2026. 

While Hamilton's resurgence has inevitably led to questions of the seven-time champion's prospects in the drivers' championship fight, Steiner has urged Ferrari to remain grounded.

"It helps Lewis a lot. I mean, he gave them a win now for the first time in a long time, as we said before," Steiner said during an appearance on The Red Flags Podcast.

"But for me, the biggest thing is now not getting... They know they achieved something special, but this doesn't always carry forward. The next race is coming quickly, and it could be different again. Just stay focused and do what you did in Barcelona without getting ahead of yourself and saying, 'Oh, we are going to win every race now.'

The former Haas team principal added: "The biggest thing is just stay grounded, everybody should stay grounded. 'We had a very good race, but we cannot say after one race that this is normality, it still needs to be proven.'

"They showed they can do it, they've got a good team together. Fred [Vasseur] is taking the right direction, but now stay united and keep on working on it and try to do more of the same."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

After his win in Barcelona and back-to-back second-place finishes in Canada and Monaco, Hamilton sits second in the drivers' championship. Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli leads the Briton by 41 points, while George Russell sits third. 

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 after Barcelona, Hamilton said "nothing is impossible" in terms of winning the title. "I think it's just the beginning. Mercedes have got an amazing package and they're so strong. Both drivers are doing such an incredible job.

"It's going to take absolutely everything from all of us in this team to overcome the deficit and to get to being ahead of them and doing this consistently.

"But nothing is impossible, so just one step at a time."

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