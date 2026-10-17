Formula 1 Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton's Brazilian GP cap unveiled with release date confirmed
Ferrari has unveiled a special Brazil-themed cap for Lewis Hamilton to wear at the 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 4:34 PM
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Kym Illman (Getty Images)
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Ferrari has revealed a Brazil-themed cap that Lewis Hamilton will wear at the Brazilian Grand Prix, and fans will be able to buy their own a few days before the race.
The Maranello outfit announced the cap in a joint Instagram post with Puma on 16 October. "Lewis will be wearing a small piece of Brazil with him at Interlagos. And it can also be yours soon. Available to buy on November 3rd," the team wrote alongside photos of the seven-time champion wearing the new design.
The cap features a bold yellow theme with distressed detailing that reveals green underneath, reflecting the colours of the Brazilian flag. The Ferrari logo is prominently placed on the front in silver, with a matching silver Puma logo embroidered on the front right of the bill.
"Give me one right now, Sir Lewis Hamilton," one fan commented, while another added: "I'm not even a Ferrari fan, but that is slick. I'd wear it."
Others questioned whether the cap could be a sign that the Ferrari driver will introduce a similar special helmet for the race at Interlagos.
Hamilton officially became an honorary citizen of Brazil in November 2022.
"I’d like to say a big, big thank you to everyone here at the house, for all those who’ve moved mountains to make this day possible," the 41-year-old said at the time. "It is honestly the greatest honour for me to be here receiving and accepting this citizenship. I really do feel like now I’m one of you, finally.
"When I arrived here in 2007 [Hamilton’s first F1 season], the love that’s grown, the experiences we’ve had and, particularly 2021 [his charge to victory], knowing you guys were cheering me on the way, it was one of the most special moments of my entire life. I can’t wait for us to continue to strive ahead.
"I really want to dedicate today, this honour, to Ayrton Senna – to Ayrton’s family, to his friends and to his fans. For me, when I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion, just like him.
"It was then that I knew and learnt about Brazil. It was then that I started to play FIFA as Brazil! But really, through his eyes, I was able to see how passionate Brazilians were, and how deep it goes, the love and passion you have for your country, and how beautiful it is. I’m so excited to spend some more time here."
The 2026 Brazilian Grand Prix is scheduled for 6-8 November and will round out a triple-header starting with the United States Grand Prix from 23-25 October followed by the Mexican Grand Prix from 30 October to 1 November.
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