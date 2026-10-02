Lewis Hamilton's custom Monza outfit revealed after iconic Ferrari F40 photoshoot
Lewis Hamilton’s custom Khaite outfit from his standout arrival at the Italian Grand Prix has been revealed
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
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Details about the outfit Lewis Hamilton wore during his iconic arrival at the Italian Grand Prix in September have been revealed.
The seven-time champion immediately turned heads at the Monza circuit as he rolled up in his restored Ferrari F40 and stepped out in a black suit with a tan overcoat. He later posed in a custom-made Khaite look.
While Khaite does not produce a dedicated menswear line, Hamilton, working with his long-term stylist Eric McNeal, posed by the iconic red supercar in a custom ensemble similar to a look showcased on the Fall 2026 collection runway. He paired the all-black outfit with a black beret and black boots.
"He never misses," one fan reacted on Instagram, while someone else posted: "He showed this girl what true style looks like."
"Everything looks better on Lewis," another commenter wrote.
The 41-year-old revealed that he had acquired the F40 ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, having previously sold his entire car collection. "My very own F40. This is the car of my dreams and has been for as long as I can remember," he posted on Instagram.
"As a kid I dreamt of having one. When I joined Ferrari last year I made sure to have one with me on my first day at Maranello. That’s how much it means to me.
"These cars are works of art and incredibly rare, so when I found this one, covered in dust after being sat in a garage for over thirty years, I knew I had to bring her home.
"First to Maranello, where the master engineers and mechanics at the factory worked for weeks to bring her back to life. Massive thank you to everyone who had a hand in this project. This has truly been a dream come true. I can’t wait to share more with you all."
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