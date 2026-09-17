Lewis Hamilton's Dawn Apollo Studios signs major new deal with Skydance Sports

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has signed a multi-year, first-look production deal with Skydance Sports through his Dawn Apollo Studios company.

The agreement with Paramount Skydance's sports entertainment division will allow Dawn Apollo to develop and produce new scripted, unscripted and animated content, and Hamilton will serve as executive producer on all of those projects.

"I’ve always believed stories can help people see the world differently and spark important conversations," the Ferrari driver explained.

"That’s what excites me about Dawn Apollo Studios. It gives us the chance to back projects that feel honest, bold and meaningful, and to create space for voices and perspectives that haven’t always had that opportunity.

"Skydance Sports understands how powerful sport, culture and entertainment can be in moving audiences, and I’m excited to team up with Jesse and the team to bring those stories to life."

Hamilton set up Dawn Apollo in 2022. It was heavily involved in the making of F1: The Movie, with the Briton serving as an executive producer and consultant on the blockbuster. The film went on to gross more than $634million at the global box office.

Lewis Hamilton at the World Premiere of F1 The Movie Photo by: Getty Images

While the film, which starred Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, was in production, Hamilton teased other upcoming projects. "I've got three concepts that I'm writing," he told the media at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. "I'm going to write them with a writer because I've never written a movie before.

"But I've got these concepts and these ideas that I've come up with for movies. I think two of them will be animations and one of them is already in a phase of the first part of the script already, so it's exciting.

"And then there will be documentaries, there will be maybe a TV series at some stage, but mostly movies. I love the development of movies - that's what I love the most."