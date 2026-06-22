Lewis Hamilton's emotional Ferrari win captured in behind-the-scenes video

Ferrari has offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the monumental weekend on which Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden grand prix victory for the Maranello outfit at the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Following a challenging 2025 transition period, the seven-time champion secured his first grand prix victory in red after successfully executing a three-stop strategy to defeat Mercedes.

The newly shared documentary-style video provides unprecedented insight into the preparations, tension and celebrations within the team throughout the weekend.

"This was so damn sweet and emotional and well deserved!" one fan commented on the YouTube video, which had already amassed over 130,000 views at the time of writing.

"I'm tearing up. Lewis is my favourite driver since I was a child, but my favourite team has always been Ferrari, so this moment is very special to me. Happy to be TeamLH and Tifosi! Still we rise and Forza Ferrari," someone else posted, while another fan added: "Ferrari needed this! Look at the joy on everyone's face. Lewis needed this! The emotion on his face said it all, the Tifosi and neutral fans of the sport needed this, it was amazing! Still we rise! Forza Ferrari!"

Further reactions included: "I'm bawling my eyes out... This is so emotional...", "This win hits hard. Happy to see Charles celebrating with LH, class act all round the paddock," and "Amazing scenes. After all the tough times, it's so heart-warming to see Ferrari and Luigi on the top step."

Hamilton now sits second in the drivers' standings, 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli. While there is still a long way to go in the season, the Briton has not ruled out a championship title fight.

The eighth round of the season, the Austrian Grand Prix, will take place from 26-28 June at the Red Bull Ring.