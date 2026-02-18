Lewis Hamilton’s tequila brand just made its biggest retail move yet

Lewis Hamilton's non-alcoholic agave spirits brand Almave has partnered with Target stores in the United States, allowing fans of the Formula 1 driver to buy his Blanco drink across the country.

Hamilton co-founded the brand with Casa Lumbre master distiller Ivan Saldana, building it as a blue-agave-based alternative for those who enjoy tequila but don't want to consume alcohol. Launching towards the end of 2023, it quickly attracted investment from Pernod Ricard the next year following a surge in the non-alcoholic drinks market.

With Target now onboard, it signals a huge step for the brand, with the store being one of the largest retailers in the US with revenue of over $105billion last financial year.

Almave Blanco is now available for $29.99 in stores, with the product page boasting the fact it was named the "Best Non-Alc Spirit Brand" by the 2025 Rolling Stone Spirit Awards, and the best "Non-Alc Agave Spirit of 2025" by New York International Spirits Competition.

"Hey guys, it’s Lewis Hamilton here, co-founder of Almave non-alcoholic agave spirits," Hamilton said in a reel posted to Instagram. "And I’m proud to announce that Almave Blanco is now available at hundreds of Target stores across the US.

"This is such an exciting time. It's very, very surreal to be in a major retailer like Target, and I'm excited for more of you to have the chance to discover Almave.

"It’s the first non-alcoholic spirit made with real agave, so go and check it out.”

The two brands are yet to confirm whether Target will stock Almave's other two products, Almave Ambar, which is currently being sold through the company's own website for $34, and Humo, which is being sold for $36.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

The start of 2026 came with a message from Hamilton via the brand.

"Looking back brings the future into focus," he wrote on Almave's social sites. "This year reminded me how essential it is to pause, reflect, and build on the defining milestones to guide what comes next.

"At Almave, our community has grown in ways I never expected. From making waves at Coachella, to making headlines at Cinco, and making room for a new addition to the Almave product line. It’s incredible to see how Almave resonates across so many people, places, and cultures.

"One Almave accomplishment I’m extremely proud of is introducing Humo, a groundbreaking non-alcoholic smoky spirit. Sharing that with you has been one of the defining milestones of the year.

"For 2026, I’m thinking about joy, passion, and curiosity — the forces that propel us forward at Almave, that strengthen our community, shape our rituals, and give the future momentum. Those are the things that fill my cup.

"Here’s to the path ahead."