Formula 1 Australian GP

Liam Lawson admits he “braced for impact” before Franco Colapinto’s "impressive" Australian GP move

Liam Lawson praised Franco Colapinto’s “very impressive” reactions after the Alpine driver narrowly avoided a major crash at the start of the Australian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee Stuart Codling
Edited:
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Liam Lawson branded Franco Colapinto's quick move to avoid crashing into him at the start of the Australian Grand Prix "very impressive."

Lawson's car became bogged down at the start of the season-opening grand prix, and Alpine's Colapinto, who started behind him, was quickly faced with the gearbox of the slow-moving Racing Bull. While the New Zealander admitted he had already braced himself for a crash, Colapinto quickly swerved to the right-hand side of Lawson and wove his car in the narrow gap between him and the wall.

"It was very impressive from his side to avoid it," Lawson told the media in Shanghai after seeing the replay footage.

"He had very good reactions and I was very lucky. I honestly at that point had braced already in the car because I was looking in my mirror and I saw his car on my left when he was close to me and I was sure he was going to hit me and then all of a sudden he came by me on the right.

"He did a very good job to avoid that and obviously we need to do everything we can to make sure we don't have the same issues off the start because it cost us the race."

 

When asked if there is anything that can be done to improve the consistency of the race starts, Lawson added: "If it keeps going on like this, yeah, what happened on the weekend is so easy to happen. If Franco hadn't done a very good job of avoiding it, that would have been a really big crash.

"At the moment it is quite dangerous, but in terms of the decision-making, we're not part of that, so we'll obviously give our opinions on what we're feeling inside the car but it's up to the FIA. If they want to change something, then they will."

Photos from Chinese GP - Thursday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Audi F1 Team nose detail

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
McLaren mechanics work on the car

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Car of Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
Garage of Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Thursday, in photos
