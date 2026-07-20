Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad surprise fans on easyJet flight after Belgian GP
Racing Bulls team-mates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad flew home from the Belgian Grand Prix on a budget easyJet flight
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Following the Belgian Grand Prix, Racing Bulls team-mates Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad were spotted returning home on an easyJet flight.
Formula 1 is typically associated with luxury travel, VIP hospitality and private jets. But the Racing Bulls pair opted for a more budget-friendly option after the race at Spa-Francorchamps.
Lawson shared a selfie alongside his rookie team-mate on his Instagram Story, with the simple caption, "Shoutout easyJet", and the moment quickly gained traction on social media.
"Oh man, what are the odds of meeting two F1 drivers on a commercial flight?" one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I’m all for more of this. Good on both these boys."
"I love everything about this: that they're flying together and that they're flying a cheaper airline. As the season goes on, I'm loving this team more and more," someone else posted.
Others joked that the cost cap had come into play. "VCARB must be getting dangerously close to a cost cap breach," another comment read, and someone else wrote: "Any more cost cap restrictions and they'll be flying Ryanair."
Further comments included: "And then there are some who use their private jet like a scooter" and "Super respectable imo. Private jets are killing our planet."
After starting the race from seventh and ninth, Lindblad and Lawson finished ninth and 12th, respectively. "I think every weekend, I'm getting more comfortable, more competitive," Lindblad told Sky Sports F1 after collecting two points for the team. "For sure this has been a complete one.
"I'd probably say the last weekend that was so complete was Canada, where unfortunately I wasn't able to do the race. I don't really know, to be honest, but I would just say that every time I get in the car, I feel better. Me and the engineers, we're getting along really well, understanding each other.
"I'm really enjoying my time at the moment. The team are doing a really good job to continue to bring performance to the car and it's showing on track."
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