Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Liam Lawson had little doubt he would remain for F1 2027 amid Nikola Tsolov talk

Liam Lawson was announced last week as a Racing Bulls driver for F1 2027 despite Red Bull protege Nikola Tsolov impressing as an F2 rookie

Ed Hardy

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 5:20 AM

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Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Liam Lawson has confirmed he had little doubt that he would remain on the Formula 1 grid for 2027 after recently extending his Racing Bulls contract.

The 24-year-old and rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad were announced last Thursday as the Italian outfit’s driver pairing for next season following a very strong 2026.

Lawson is ninth in the drivers’ standings with a career-best 89 points compared to 38 for Lindblad in 11th, meaning Racing Bulls is on track to finish fifth with three rounds left.

Although Lindblad’s sophomore year was a near certainty, doubt lingered over Lawson’s future considering Racing Bulls’ mantra of training Red Bull’s next junior driver.

That is Nikola Tsolov, who lies second in Formula 2, and he could have been given more than the reserve driver role he has earned for next year with Lawson heading elsewhere.

But when asked ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix whether he doubted his position on the 2027 grid, Lawson replied: “Not really. If I look back to last year, I feel like I was thinking about it a lot.

“You have a lot of doubts, always, especially when things aren't going well. But I feel like for us this year, things have been just quite strong across the board.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Things have been really, really good for us as a team. We've had a strong car across all the tracks, and I feel like we've executed mostly each weekend.

“So I didn't feel like I struggled to find a reason why, but obviously you think about it and it's talked about a lot.

“But I feel like more than anything, just tried to remove that sort of thought process from my mind as much as I could and just try to focus and enjoy driving the car. I felt like we were able to do that.”

Lawson did point out that while Red Bull’s sister squad traditionally employs only rookies or sophomores, the Kiwi is still relatively inexperienced himself with 55 grand prix starts.

Although he has driven for both Red Bull and Racing Bulls after making his F1 debut in 2023, 2026 was only his second, full season so the squad isn’t exactly contradicting its mantra.

But that doesn’t mean he is looking to stay put for the long-term - Tsolov will likely be promoted for 2028 - just that the focus was carrying momentum to give the team its best-ever finish - sixth on four occasions.

“This year at least, the focus has obviously been heavily on just this P5 and going into next year,” added Lawson.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

“For all of us, we're all trying to win in the sport. I obviously have no idea in the future, but that's what we're all working towards.

“This year technically, it's my second full season in Formula 1, so I feel like I'm not hugely experienced as a Formula 1 driver, but I feel a lot better, obviously, towards the second half of this year and getting better with experience.

“But in the future, in any case, when you're in this team, whether it's towards Red Bull or somewhere else, it is the natural progression to obviously eventually move on somewhere else.

“It's fair to say that I'm not looking to end my career at VCARB, but at the moment we have a great car and we've had a really good season.

“So I'm trying to extract everything out of every weekend and keep that going and obviously now I have the opportunity to do that next year, and I'll try and keep doing that.”

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