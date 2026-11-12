Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
Liam Lawson retained by Racing Bulls for 2027 alongside Arvid Lindblad
There had been speculation surrounding Lawson's future with the team, with F2 star Nikola Tsolov tipped as a replacement.
Filip Cleeren
Edited: Nov 12, 2026, 11:05 AM
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Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
Racing Bulls has confirmed Liam Lawson will stay with the team for the 2027 Formula 1 season, partnering Arvid Lindblad for a second year.
Lawson and Lindblad formed a formidable duo this year as they propelled Racing Bulls to fifth in the constructors' championship, which is set to be the Anglo-Italian team's best-ever result.
But despite accounting for 89 points, twice the number rookie Lindblad managed, Lawson's future had been thrown into doubt as Racing Bulls weighed up its need for short-term performance with its explicit goal of training young drivers for its parent team Red Bull Racing.
Red Bull has the exciting young Bulgarian prospect Nikola Tsolov, a frontrunner in F2, waiting in the wings, having handed him private testing opportunities and a rookie FP1 session in Mexico.
But with Lawson rising to the occasion in recent weeks, delivering some of his strongest races under constant pressure, the 24-year-old New Zealander has been too good for the team to ignore. Sources indicated to Motorsport.com over the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend that amid a big push for the company's top leadership to back Tsolov, the pendulum swung back towards Lawson's favour with his performances over the Americas triple-header.
Lawson has now signed a fresh deal that will keep him at the team for 2027, with Lindblad afforded a second season after a promising rookie campaign.
Team boss Alan Permane said he had "no doubt" the team will field the strongest possible line-up next season.
Alan Permane, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
"We’re delighted to be continuing with Liam and Arvid for 2027," Permane announced on Thursday morning. "Both have demonstrated their ability and potential throughout the season, and we’ve seen the progress they’ve made, both individually and as a pairing. I have no doubt that this is the best driver line-up for us, bringing a strong combination of experience and ambition. Together, we have a solid foundation to build on the progress made this year, continue pushing ourselves forward and take the next step towards achieving our ambitions in 2027."
Lawson added: "I’m very happy to be continuing with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls next year. We’ve had a brilliant season together and the team has worked very hard to produce a fast car, which I’ve loved driving. It feels great to be part of a historic season for the team as we continue our fight for P5 in the Constructors' Championship. It's a testament to the hard work of everyone both at track, and back at the factory.
"I’m looking forward to carrying this momentum forward with Arvid through to 2027; we’re building something super positive and I’m excited by what we can achieve together.”
Lindblad said his maiden F1 campaign felt "truly special" as he aims to build on a solid foundation in 2027.
"Looking back on my first season in Formula 1, it's been a truly special year, full of new experiences and learnings since the very first pre-season test," the Briton said. "I can't wait to get started next year, building on everything I've learned during my rookie season. It's set to be an exciting year, and I look forward to continuing to drive alongside Liam."
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