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Liam Lawson to perform live music set ahead of F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin
Liam Lawson is set to perform live alongside his brother and childhood friends at the VCARB Garage Sessions in Austin
Lydia Mee
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 3:11 PM
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Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Ashwith S Pai
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Liam Lawson will headline the live VCARB Garage Sessions in Austin ahead of the United States Grand Prix next weekend.
The New Zealander will step away from the cockpit to perform live at Inn Cahoots on 22 October. Billed as "Liam Lawson & Friends", the performance forms part of the Esses Bazaar event and will see Lawson joined on stage by his brother, Marcus, alongside childhood friends Thomas and Harrison.
Also on the line-up are country singer/songwriters Jonny Capeci, Scoot Teasley and Jess Farren, alongside up-and-coming talents Alison Nichols and Drake Milligan.
"It’s one of those situations where you never feel fully prepared. You can always do more, but I have such a specific job that this can be difficult to fit into my routine," Lawson told Racing Bulls when asked about the challenges of preparing for a live performance.
He added that it is "pretty cool" to be able to perform alongside his brother and childhood friends. "Excited, but also very, very nervous. To have my brother and childhood friends with me, who I’ve played with since I was eight years old, is pretty cool."
The 24-year-old also shared some of his musical inspirations: "I grew up listening to my dad’s music. 80s rock, mainly. The first concert I went to was Def Leppard when I was eight or nine.
"My dad told me that if I passed my guitar exam with a distinction, he’d let me go, and I did. Growing up, John Mayer was an inspiration too. He’s very good and his music knowledge and songwriting are very cool. I like the older stuff."
This comes during an impressive season for Lawson. He currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings with 75 points. Racing Bulls is fifth with 100 points.
The United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas from 23-25 October.
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