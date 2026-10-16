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Liam Lawson unveils limited-edition guitar ahead of Austin live performance

Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has unveiled a limited-edition signature guitar in collaboration with Taylor Guitars

Lydia Mee

Published: Oct 16, 2026, 8:45 PM

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Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Bob Kupbens / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images



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Liam Lawson has unveiled a signature guitar in collaboration with Taylor Guitars ahead of his live performance in Austin.

The Racing Bulls driver will headline a live music event ahead of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix next week. Scheduled for Thursday 22 October at Inn Cahoots in Austin, the event will see Lawson reunite with his childhood bandmates, including his brother and two close friends, for a full live performance.

To mark the occasion, the New Zealander has collaborated with Taylor Guitars to launch a signature instrument: the custom LL30 GS Mini Special Edition.

The bespoke acoustic guitar features a pink-to-white ombré finish, with his racing number 30 on the pickguard alongside a cartoon graphic from his F1 helmet inside the body, visible through the soundhole.

"My very own Taylor Guitar feels crazy to say," Lawson posted on Instagram. "Been working on this one for a very long time, so stoked to see it come to life. The LL30 GS Mini is everything I’d want in my own guitar and shows a bit of my personality on and off the track. I dig it, and I hope you do too."

 

The LL30 GS Mini Special Edition will be available in the United States later this year, according to the Taylor Guitars website, which also confirms that only a limited number will be made.

Fans were quick to share their excitement for the limited-edition guitar. "It looks so good and the pink is very you!!!" one commented on his Instagram post, which had reached over 82,000 likes at the time of writing.

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"This guitar is amazing, and it’s very you!" someone else wrote, while another fan added: "Can't wait to see you give it a one, two, skiddily do."

Joining Lawson on the bill are country singer/songwriters Jonny Capeci, Scoot Teasley, alongside Jess Farren and up-and-coming talents Alison Nichols and Drake Milligan.

The United States Grand Prix will take place at the Circuit of the Americas from 23-25 October.

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