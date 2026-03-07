Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Liam Lawson's partner Hannah St John stuns fans with $350,000 F1 track diamond necklace

Liam Lawson’s partner Hannah St John wowed Formula 1 fans by wearing a one-of-a-kind F1 circuit-inspired diamond necklace worth around $350,000 at Glamour on the Grid

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Team with Hannah St John

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls Team with Hannah St John

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson's long-term partner, Hannah St John, has caught the attention of Formula 1 fans after wearing a $350,000 Formula 1-inspired diamond necklace to the Glamour on the Grid event ahead of the Australian Grand Prix.

At first glance, the unusual necklace looks like a tangle of diamonds, but on closer inspection, it becomes clear that each individual part is made up of the outlines of F1 tracks.

According to the F1 But Make It Fashion Instagram account, "the piece is called 'La Velocita.'" Fitting in with the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, St John sourced the necklace from bespoke jewellery atelier Martin Rogers, who is based in Adelaide, Australia.

The Instagram account also states: "The necklace contains around 1800 diamonds, totalling 25 carats. Creating it required between 250 and 300 hours of handcraft, and the necklace is valued at approximately AUD$500,000 (around USD$350,000).

 

St John wore the one-of-a-kind accessory to the 2026 Glamour on the Grid. Every year ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, F1 hosts the glamorous event, which draws in drivers, designers, athletes and public figures. This year's theme was Precious Metals. 

Guests are driven down the main straight before heading to the Paddock Club for an evening of curated dining, performances and various activations.

"Felt like an absolute princess," St John wrote on Instagram. "And thank you to the amazing team that put this together @ampr_group."

 

Fans flooded the comments section, sharing the love for the unique piece of jewellery. "The necklace is AMAZING," one fan commented, while another wrote: "That necklace is an incredible piece of art."

"Excuse me but how incredible is this necklace!!!!" someone else posted as another fan added: "Woahhsss not the F1 circuit necklace omggg."

Formula 1
65

