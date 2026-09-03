Lightning McQueen debuts as F1 track vehicle at Italian GP

Disney and Pixar's Lightning McQueen has been spotted at Monza as a track vehicle for the Italian Grand Prix.

The iconic animated race car's appearance is part of a newly announced multi-year extension between Formula 1 and Disney, expanding the "Fuel the Magic" campaign through to the end of 2028.

Photos of Lightning McQueen's Monza appearance quickly made their way across social media, with many referencing Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson's love of the character. "Liam’s currently sprinting towards the track," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "I love how everyone's immediate thought is QUICK WHERE'S LIAM? He's never going to escape this one lol."

"I just know Liam is the happiest person on Monza rn," someone else posted, while another comment read: "Damn that’s cool."

Launched in 2025, the collaboration initially leaned on Mickey & Friends, with the characters featuring in the Bellagio Fountains performance during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.

But the Italian Grand Prix weekend marks the first inclusion of Disney and Pixar's Cars character Lightning McQueen as the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary. Lightning McQueen will do an honorary lap around the iconic Italian circuit and the official F1 safety car will feature a Cars-inspired livery during the race weekend.

Fans attending the Italian Grand Prix will also have the opportunity to shop the F1 x Disney and Pixar's Cars collection, which includes die-cast vehicles from Mattel inspired by the movie franchise and F1, apparel, collectibles and accessories.

"The success of our partnership with Disney has demonstrated what’s possible when two globally loved brands come together around a shared vision for creativity, storytelling and fan engagement," F1 chief commercial officer Emily Prazer said.

"Extending our relationship reflects the strength of that collaboration, and our ambition to continue creating new experiences for fans around the world. This merchandise collection is a natural next step and brings together the excitement of Formula 1 with Disney and Pixar’s Cars in a way that feels both authentic and nostalgic.

"For many fans, Cars was an early introduction to the thrill of racing, making this collaboration a fun way to celebrate the enduring appeal of the sport through characters that generations have come to know and love."