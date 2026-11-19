Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

LISA becomes first artist to design F1 clothing collection

The collection includes racing jackets, cropped hoodies, baby tees, totes and limited-edition accessories

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 3:30 AM

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Singer Lisa

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli - Getty Images





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LISA has become the first artist to design a Formula 1 clothing range, with her 'Pretty Fast' collection going on sale around the world today.

The Thai singer, who made her name in K-pop group BLACKPINK before going solo, designed the capsule with Ceremony of Roses, a creative agency that works on the commercial side of music artists' careers. F1 says the range was put together under LISA's creative direction, mixing racing graphics and vintage motorsport touches with her own artwork.

Included in the collection are a racing jacket, a cropped hoodie, a baby tee and an oversized tote bag, alongside limited-edition accessories. A handful of pieces will be sold only in Las Vegas, where F1 has arrived this week for the start of the final three races of the season.

Fans can buy it through LISA's website and the official F1 Store, or in person at the F1 Hub during the race weekend and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I've always had a passion for Formula 1, attending races and taking in the whole experience. I wanted to draw inspiration from my love for fashion and mix it with elements of Formula 1 for this exclusive collection. Each piece was designed to be fun, expressive and pieces that I actually wear," LISA said.

Emily Prazer, F1's chief commercial officer and chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, added: "LISA is the first artist to take on creative leadership for a Formula 1 apparel collection, making Pretty Fast a landmark moment for us. She is one of the most influential cultural voices in the world, with an incredible ability to shape conversations across music, fashion, and entertainment."

She added that giving LISA "the freedom to reinterpret Formula 1 through her own lens" had produced something "fresh, authentic, and unlike anything we've created before".

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