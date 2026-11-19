Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
LISA becomes first artist to design F1 clothing collection
The collection includes racing jackets, cropped hoodies, baby tees, totes and limited-edition accessories
Lydia Mee
Published: Nov 19, 2026, 3:30 AM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Singer Lisa
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli - Getty Images
Outside the Paddock
Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.
LISA has become the first artist to design a Formula 1 clothing range, with her 'Pretty Fast' collection going on sale around the world today.
The Thai singer, who made her name in K-pop group BLACKPINK before going solo, designed the capsule with Ceremony of Roses, a creative agency that works on the commercial side of music artists' careers. F1 says the range was put together under LISA's creative direction, mixing racing graphics and vintage motorsport touches with her own artwork.
Included in the collection are a racing jacket, a cropped hoodie, a baby tee and an oversized tote bag, alongside limited-edition accessories. A handful of pieces will be sold only in Las Vegas, where F1 has arrived this week for the start of the final three races of the season.
Fans can buy it through LISA's website and the official F1 Store, or in person at the F1 Hub during the race weekend and at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
"I've always had a passion for Formula 1, attending races and taking in the whole experience. I wanted to draw inspiration from my love for fashion and mix it with elements of Formula 1 for this exclusive collection. Each piece was designed to be fun, expressive and pieces that I actually wear," LISA said.
Emily Prazer, F1's chief commercial officer and chief executive of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, added: "LISA is the first artist to take on creative leadership for a Formula 1 apparel collection, making Pretty Fast a landmark moment for us. She is one of the most influential cultural voices in the world, with an incredible ability to shape conversations across music, fashion, and entertainment."
She added that giving LISA "the freedom to reinterpret Formula 1 through her own lens" had produced something "fresh, authentic, and unlike anything we've created before".
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Lando Norris jokes he "found the limit of a champagne bottle" in Brazil podium mishap
Next article Lando Norris names George Russell as F1's next James Bond
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Lydia Mee
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff
Latest news
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Formula E
FE Formula E 8 min
Formula E pre-season test ends early after car explodes and catches fire
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 49 min
Inter Europol Competition expands to two-car LMP2 program for 2027 IMSA season
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Portuguese GP
1 h
Maverick Vinales withdraws from the Portuguese GP
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Saudi Arabia
2 h
Toyota, M-Sport weigh in on the WRC 2027 Rally1-vs-Rally2 debate
Feature
Discover prime content
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Ronald Vording
There is one major upside to F1's painful start in 2026 – and we'll see it in 3.5 years
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
By Filip Cleeren
How Las Vegas overcame a rocky start to become an F1 mainstay
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1980s
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe