Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
shares
comments
Feb 20, 2020, 7:49 AM
Follow all the action from the first Formula 1 pre-season test at Barcelona with our minute-by-minute coverage.
Next article
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|Barcelona February testing I
Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens
shares
comments
Race hub
16 Jan - 18 Jan
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
12 MarTickets
|
19 MarTickets
|
2 AprTickets
|
30 AprTickets
|
7 MayTickets
|
21 MayTickets