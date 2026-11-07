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2026 Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Nov 5, 2026 to Nov 8, 2026

| Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Interlagos, BR

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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Follow FP3 at Interlagos with live timing

Updates from the third practice session at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

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09:42:23 am

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It was in the Brazilian GP in Rio in 1989, you'll recall, that Nigel Mansell's steering wheel started to come unlocked from its column mid-race, adding to Ferrari's nerves. The car had been so unreliable in pre-season-testing that 'Our Nige' had booked an early flight home, but he went on to win the race - and cut his hand on the trophy...

09:40:20 am

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Antonelli reporting issues with his steering wheel and gearshift quality; Verstappen also wheeling out a report that his steering is heavier on the right.

09:34:16 am

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Fittingly, it's Nico Hulkenberg who exits the pitlane first. He hasn't been on track so far this weekend - Freddie Slater took the Audi for FP1 and it then expired, requiring more work to repair than could be completed in time for FP2.

Hulkenberg, you'll recall, took pole position for Williams here when he was a young lad.

Green flag

09:31:04 am

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AND WE'RE OFF - SORT OF

The lights are green but, as usual in FP3, nobody is in a massive hurry to leave the garages.

09:27:54 am

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And as we look forward to FP3, your reminder that the rules of this weekend's drinking game are thus: two fingers of your favourite beverage every time a TV pundit pronounces Juncao corner to rhyme with "young cow".

09:26:40 am

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Now, we've made our race-pace prognostications and strategic forecast based on the largely dry weather which has prevailed thus far. It's another grey and overcast day in Sao Paulo and there's much talk of potential rain tomorrow.

Of course, we don't yet know what a properly wet race will look like under the 2026 technical regulations. So far this season there's been plenty of talk about rain but, in general, we've waited in vain for it like that cheque you were promised was in the post.

The closest we came was in Malaysia, but the formation-lap farrago caused a delay which meant the track was already drying once the race actually got going.

09:19:51 am

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Max Verstappen, we understand, will be taking new engine components and therefore incur a grid penalty, as will Lewis Hamilton.

09:15:04 am

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George Russell, meanwhile, will be taking a grid penalty this weekend for new engine components. To compound his misery, Autosport's web editors have selected an image for this story which makes him look as sweaty and miserable as Dirk Bogarde at the end of Death in Venice...

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09:11:38 am

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In case you missed it, Rafael Camara is making his grand prix race debut on home soil this weekend after Esteban Ocon's abrupt departure from Haas. Team boss Ayao Komatsu has been adumbrating his thoughts on the matter...

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09:10:16 am

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Ferrari has been "slow on the straights, slow in the corners" according to Charles Leclerc, which is an unfortunate combination. The SF-26 is reasonable through the first sector but then the lap heads south from there.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

09:04:02 am

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Jake Boxall-Legge has been crunching the numbers from the long runs in practice and it's looking good for Antonelli and the upgraded McLaren, less so for Ferrari.

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09:01:55 am

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WELCOME TO SATURDAY IN SAO PAULO

Just one more practice session to go before we get into qualifying. Yesterday Lando Norris went fastest - albeit fractionally - from Kimi Antonelli, his successor as world champion, in FP1 before Antonelli restored the usual order in FP2. Now recovered from the viral infection which laid him low ahead of last week's Mexico City GP, and relieved of the pressures of the championship run-in, Antonelli has very much found his mojo again.

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By: Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 2:42 PM

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