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2026 Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Nov 5, 2026 to Nov 8, 2026

| Autódromo José Carlos Pace - Interlagos, BR

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Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

F1 Brazilian GP: Follow qualifying at Interlagos with live timing

Updates from qualifying for Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix

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12:42:19 pm

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Among the more intriguing stories to emerge this week is how Fred Vasseur, now Ferrari's team principal, dug into his own pockets to ensure Esteban Ocon got a Formula 1 drive.

Esteban Ocon, Manor Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images via Getty Images

12:39:38 pm

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As you're no doubt aware, the procedure for deciding on the order at the back of the grid when drivers take engine penalties is subject to a considerable degree of numberwang. Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are the ones heading south - but now it looks like Hamilton will be starting from the very back as it emerges he may need another internal combustion engine after a smoky failure in FP3.

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12:35:42 pm

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WELCOME BACK TO INTERLAGOS

It's been raining - hard - since FP3 but conditions have abated as we look towards qualifying hour. Not paid attention to practice? We've got you...

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By: Stuart Codling

Published: Nov 7, 2026, 5:42 PM

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