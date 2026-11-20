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2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026

| Streets of Las Vegas, US

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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow FP1 from Las Vegas with live timing

Updates from Formula 1's FP1 session at the Las Vegas Street Circuit

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07:18:50 pm

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It's currently raining in Las Vegas. In Brazil, Lando Norris suggested that the experience of the circuit on the current F1 wet tyres might be a touch on the 'scary' side...

...so, here we are.

Formula 1

Leading Formula 1 drivers are hoping Pirelli can make significant improvements to its wet-weather range of tyres

07:10:32 pm

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Watch: F1's V8 engine return: What we know about the proposed 2030 rules | Las Vegas Grand Prix

07:05:09 pm

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Autosport Awards

Voting for this season’s Autosport Awards gives fans the chance to highlight the best across motorsport

07:00:13 pm

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06:57:55 pm

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FP1 in Las Vegas: coming soon!

Hello everyone, and thanks for joining us! Lord knows what time of day this is (if you're following along from Australia, then it's a reasonable time for once!) but it's EARLY here.

In any case, we've got FP1 in Las Vegas coming up very shortly. Here's a picture that accurately sums up the, erm, 'synergy' between F1 and Sin City: Bortoleto slightly bemused by an Elvis impersonator.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Megan Briggs / LAT Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 12:18 AM

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