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2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026

| Streets of Las Vegas, US

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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow FP2 from Las Vegas with live timing

Updates from Formula 1's FP2 session in Las Vegas

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12:17:11 am

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And that's all from us - thanks for joining, and we'll be back tomorrow for FP3 and qualifying at Las Vegas.

Enjoy the rest of your day, and we'll see you then!

12:16:25 am

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Formula 1

Both the wet and intermediate tyre was used around the slippery Las Vegas GP street track in second practice

12:14:39 am

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FP2 results

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Laps Time Interval Tyres km/h 1

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes 23

1'47.272

I 208.102 2

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes 16

+0.071

1'47.343

0.071 I 207.965 3

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari 28

+0.333

1'47.605

0.262 I 207.458 4

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull 20

+1.135

1'48.407

0.802 I 205.923 5

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes 24

+1.181

1'48.453

0.046 I 205.836 6

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari 26

+1.211

1'48.483

0.030 I 205.779 7

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes 22

+1.565

1'48.837

0.354 I 205.110 8

A. Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes 23

+1.771

1'49.043

0.206 I 204.722 9

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes 15

+1.957

1'49.229

0.186 I 204.374 10

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda 21

+1.959

1'49.231

0.002 I 204.370 11

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda 23

+2.510

1'49.782

0.551 I 203.344 12

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes 23

+2.557

1'49.829

0.047 I 203.257 13

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull 9

+2.869

1'50.141

0.312 I 202.682 14

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari 17

+3.159

1'50.431

0.290 I 202.149 15

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari 22

+3.427

1'50.699

0.268 I 201.660 16

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull 12

+3.737

1'51.009

0.310 I 201.097 17

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull 13

+3.876

1'51.148

0.139 I 200.845 18

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes 11

+4.299

1'51.571

0.423 I 200.084 19

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi 16

+4.535

1'51.807

0.236 I 199.661 20

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi 15

+5.053

1'52.325

0.518 I 198.741 21

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari 14

+5.522

1'52.794

0.469 I 197.914 22

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari 20

+6.317

1'53.589

0.795 I 196.529 View full results

12:03:27 am

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Oh, Russell finds his way up to first as he posts a 1m47.272s, so the Mercedes driver has found some level of comfort. Gasly then sets a best first sector, and gets a lap 0.071s slower than Russell as he got a bit of a slide on at Turn 7.

"This car is not good, the same problem as Brazil," Verstappen reports, as the Dutchman finishes the session 13th.

Checkered flag

12:01:06 am

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Hadjar encounters Bearman into Turn 14, who holds up the Red Bull driver - Hadjar on a quick lap there. "Bearman is completely lost," Hadjar says. Engineer Richard Wood agreed that the Haas driver was "sleeping".

Hamilton moves up to third, as Verstappen now gets into 10th place.

Last orders as the chequered flag flies.

11:57:37 pm

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Verstappen reports he's got no power, to which Tom Hart says that the engine's just warming up. "This is not normal," he responds, clearly never having had the pleasure of trying to turn over a Mark 2 Renault Clio in the winter.

Green flag

11:54:59 pm

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The session is back under way after a short bag-related hiatus. Gasly, Antonelli, and Lindblad hit the track. Intermediates for all, and for Verstappen who's also gone out for the first time in a while.

11:53:47 pm

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"Let me know your thoughts about track conditions," Marcus Dudley asks Russell. "If you're talking about slicks, no way, Jose," comes the reply.

So that's a no to the slicks, then?

11:52:32 pm

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It looks like one of those air pocket packing things, which Stroll ran straight through. Is someone moving house in the local area?

In any case, the errant bit of plastic guff has caused our stoppage. Another reason to reduce your plastic usage.

Red flag

11:50:21 pm

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We have a red flag for...something. There was something rolling across the track along the back straight, so perhaps it was that.

Stopwatch

11:46:50 pm

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Strike one for the closing speed difficulties - Hamilton encounters Bottas which hurts his lap.

Norris has returned to the track and set a lap 0.364s off Leclerc's newest benchmark - a 1m48.473s. Piastri has gone up to third.

Actually, scratch that - Hadjar set a 1m48.407s to go top, which we can also scratch out as Leclerc posts a 1m47.605s.

11:42:26 pm

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Bortoleto reinforces the case to stay on intermediates with an off at Turn 12, and that's probably where the track is at its dampest.

Hamilton went second on his latest lap, 0.096s off his team-mate's current benchmark.

11:40:44 pm

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Leclerc posts a 1m49.166s to go top by 1.7s. Sainz gets a "critical message" and a command to box.

A clear dry line is starting to form, and Leclerc says its close to slicks, but it's still damp in the final part of the lap.

11:38:27 pm

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Hadjar set a fastest first sector, but he's backed out of his lap. Gasly went off at Turn 7, so perhaps the other Frenchman did the same thing.

Alonso overtook an Alpine and immediately went off the road at Turn 12.

11:37:19 pm

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"Wind has picked up considerably," Antonelli is told. He's pitted, as have the McLarens.

The Racing Bulls pair did one lap on the inters and have since pitted; Verstappen still doesn't have a time to his name, and is still in the garage.

Hamilton moves up to fourth, as Albon goes sixth with a purple final sector...which Sainz then takes as he goes up to fifth. Williams qualified very well here back in 2023, locking out the third row.

11:31:52 pm

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Never mind: Norris aborts that lap after going off at Turn 7. A few more Turn 1 miss replays - Bortoleto goes into the run-off there too.

Piastri improves, stays second, but he's 0.552s off Norris' time. Leclerc then sets exactly the same lap time as the Australian.

11:29:45 pm

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Norris did have a lock-up at Turn 1 on his following effort, but he's improving again after shaking that off.

Verstappen isn't in the car, so he's clearly not interested in driving around in the wet.

11:27:30 pm

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Piastri and Russell get their first inter laps in, as Norris is continuing to find even more time as the track dries out a bit. Indeed, it's a 1m50.930s for the out-going champion.

You can see the drivers keeping their foot in it through Turn 17 now, so the conditions are markedly better.

11:23:55 pm

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And that's now a 1m52.432s for Norris, who's finding time out there. Piastri's finding his first lap on the inters a bit more tricky.

Camara's out there on the wets - the rookie would love a dry session some time soon!

Stopwatch

11:21:47 pm

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Norris went quickest with a 1m54.615s on the intermediates, and Piastri is now about to spool up for a lap on the same tyre. Keeps the car on the track in Turn 1, as he drifts wide.

Breaking news

11:21:12 pm

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Piastri, Antonelli, and Bearman will take new engines for this round - and Bearman's taking a few other component changes so that's likely a back-of-the-grid start for him.

Antonelli only has a five-place penalty for Sunday from wherever he qualifies, as it'll be his sixth ICE, not his fifth.

11:18:57 pm

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Piastri improves to a 1m55.469s, as his team-mate pits and picks up a set of intermediates.

Leclerc's on a couple of purple sectors, and sets a 1m54.894s.

11:14:52 pm

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Hamilton returns to second, 0.167s off Piastri's effort. Norris bleeds off the throttle at the final kink and sets a 1m55.842s.

Antonelli moves up to fourth, as Leclerc dances very close to the barrier out of Turn 16 as he moves up to third.

11:13:00 pm

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Piastri sets a 1m58.484s, before Leclerc posts a 1m58.060. Norris has an off at Turn 14, and pirouettes that car around to go again. Verstappen ventures off-track at Turn 7.

All about tyre warm-up at this track, wet or dry; it's so low-grip and so difficult to generate tyre warmth that getting a couple of extra degrees closer to the tyre window offers huge lap-time benefits.

Piastri then improves to a 1m57.010s.

11:10:16 pm

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So, the wet tyre does seem to be the correct tyre, and Norris is told more rain might fall - so McLaren will be sticking with the blue-walled tyre for now.

Hamilton goes second on a lap, and Stroll up to third, while Leclerc's finding time now that the tyres are a bit warmer.

11:08:36 pm

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Norris sets a 1m59.530s to get us under the 120-second mark.

Indeed, Alonso couldn't get the stopping power into Turn 5 and careened to within touching distance of the barrier. He just managed to stop in time.

11:07:11 pm

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Our first proper timed lap of the day! Piastri sets a 2m02.786s. Leclerc goes 0.304s quicker, which is basically meaningless.

We have a yellow flag - Alonso went off but he's got himself going again.

11:05:14 pm

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"Yeah they're okay, not too much water. Difficult to know; it's pretty cold but it's pretty close to an inter," Piastri reports.

Russell tells his team to get the inters ready.

11:04:05 pm

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Yeah, it's a lot more dry down at Turn 12, so don't expect to see the wet tyres for too long. Piastri, Lawson, and Leclerc hit the track.

It was Sedgemoor Splash earlier on at the corner before the back straight, which is an admittedly niche reference to a Somerset water park that hasn't existed for some time...

11:01:42 pm

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Lindblad indeed emerges on that full wet. If the puddles are gone (and there was a near-ocean at Turn 12) then it might be inter-time soon.

Lights green

11:01:06 pm

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FP2 begins

So, nobody leaves the pitlane immediately, but we're up and running. Expect a leisurely amble out of the pits eventually, presumably on some wets for a first look at the track.

11:00:02 pm

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We've got Lando Norris easing himself into the car, which is more than can be said for FP2 - McLaren didn't leave the pits during FP1, and nor did Racing Bulls. Everyone else (apart from Stroll) did at least one lap, just to check the cars worked.

10:57:36 pm

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F1's title sequence is in, so that means FP2 is about to start! The rain has stopped, which is good, but the circuit might need a bit of drying out before we get into the meaningful runs of the weekend.

Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, and Ollie Bearman are back in their cars after giving up their seats for an FP1 that - let's be honest - was a good one to give up.

10:51:16 pm

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Autosport Awards

Voting for this season’s Autosport Awards gives fans the chance to highlight the best across motorsport

10:45:56 pm

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Read Also:

10:39:00 pm

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Cadillac set to wait until 2030 before unveiling its own engine

When Cadillac joined F1, its plan was to become its own manufacturer team - with a three-year spell with Ferrari power planned while it built up its own engine facilities.

But with a planned switch to V8s in 2030, Cadillac now says it will wait the extra year rather than develop a V6 for just one season. With a 2.1-litre V8 planned, this means it can retain much of the original cylinder and combustion chamber designs from the curren power unit spec.

"For a period of time, we're working on both," confirmed Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss. "So they've already got a V6 base to build off of and working towards the V8. There are a number of designs that are in motion now. So there's a lot of good foundation for what we're trying to build and the direction we're headed in.

"We would remain a customer of Ferrari through '29 and bring the Cadillac power unit online in 2030 with the V8."

Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

10:31:20 pm

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FP1 report

Formula 1

With steady rainfall turning the Las Vegas Grand Prix track into an ice rink, no meaningful running was completed during the first session of Formula 1 free practice.

10:31:06 pm

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FP2 in Las Vegas coming up!

And we're back! Welcome to our coverage of FP2, which is probably coming to you from the middle of the night - unless you happen to be in Oceania, where it's a much more civilised hour.

We're here to take you through the second practice session of the day...although if you weren't here for FP1, you missed nothing!

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

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By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 5:17 AM

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