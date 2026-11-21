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2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026
| Streets of Las Vegas, US
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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow FP3 from Las Vegas with live timing
Minute-by-minute updates from Formula 1's third practice session of the Las Vegas Grand Prix
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07:24:32 pm
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We should be good weather-wise here - 14C air temp, 18C track, only 5% rain chance for this session.
07:12:21 pm
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Autosport Awards
Fan Voting for the Autosport Awards is now open
Voting for this season’s Autosport Awards gives fans the chance to highlight the best across motorsport
07:06:36 pm
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F1's 2030 engine formula defined
A return to V8s has been slated for a 2030 introduction by the FIA - 2.1-litre engines, continued use of a turbo, and less hybridisation with a 200kW motor - 100kW of which will be used normally, and the other 100kW introduced as a push-to-pass function.
Formula 1
F1 set for V8 return from 2030
The FIA has announced there is an agreement in principle for Formula 1 to move to 2.1 litre turbocharged engines as early as 2030
06:57:03 pm
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Read Also:
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Formula 1What we learned from Thursday practice at the 2026 Las Vegas GP
06:56:07 pm
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FP2 recap
Formula 1
F1 Las Vegas GP: Russell fastest in damp FP2 from Gasly
Both the wet and intermediate tyre was used around the slippery Las Vegas GP street track in second practice
06:55:48 pm
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FP3 in Las Vegas - coming up!
Hello again! We've got about 30 minutes until FP3 in Las Vegas gets under way - and hopefully, it'll give us a bit more of a read compared to yesterday's sessions.
Let's get into it, shall we?
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 12:24 AM
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