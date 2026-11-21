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2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026
| Streets of Las Vegas, US
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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow qualifying from Las Vegas with live timing
Updates from Formula 1 qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
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11:13:33 pm
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Elimination zone with five minutes to go
17. Alonso
18. Stroll
19. Bottas
20. Bearman
21. Camara
22. Bortoleto
Stopwatch
11:12:17 pm
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Hadjar gets up to second, 0.191s off Verstappen's benchmark. Russell then gets even closer to the Red Bull, 0.017s away - he and Verstappen made contact in FP3, this has been waved off as a warning for Verstappen.
Norris posts a 1m35.109s to move ahead of them both, but Leclerc then posts a 1m35.040s. Verstappen improves but stays third for now.
Gasly gets up to ninth, with Colapinto 11th.
11:10:23 pm
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Lawson splits the two Mercedes with a good lap to get up to third. Hamilton goes seventh fastest, with a rare clean run through Turn 14.
Lindblad has been noted for a yellow flag infringement.
Stopwatch
11:08:31 pm
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Hadjar posts a 1m36.116s, which is beaten by Russell's 1m35.580s. Antonelli is 0.25s off that.
Piastri is up to third, as Norris is 0.4s slower than his team-mate. Not an ideal lap for the latter McLaren driver.
Verstappen slots in a 1m35.276s to go quickest now.
11:06:21 pm
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Camara had a spin at Turn 1, which was identical to Bearman's slide at the same corner in FP3.
Bottas opens with a 1m38.713s, Perez then sets a 1m39.070s - both required a build-lap to get the tyres in. Hadjar opens for a run now.
11:03:26 pm
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Lots of work for the drivers to do on the out-lap to build tyre temperature and to charge up the battery. It might need a build-lap to get the softs fully fired up.
Bortoleto's car is undergoing some work, but the Brazilian should be able to make it out in this session.
Lights green
11:01:37 pm
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Q1 is open for business
And both Cadillacs are out on track first, followed by the Haas pair as the fight to break into Q2 begins.
Not that it matters for Bearman too much, however, as he's got a wealth of grid penalties for PU changes. He might be on hand to help Camara progress.
10:57:44 pm
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Opening credits over, just a few minutes now until FP1 kicks off. As always, we're filtering out the slowest six in the opening 18 minutes.
Expect the drivers to need a couple of laps to get their tyres going, as it's cold and the circuit is very low-energy for the tyres.
10:52:54 pm
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Autosport Awards
Fan Voting for the Autosport Awards is now open
Voting for this season’s Autosport Awards gives fans the chance to highlight the best across motorsport
10:45:47 pm
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We've got about 15 minutes until Q1 gets under way. Mercedes found pace in FP3, while Red Bull led the early stages of the earlier session, and Ferrari and McLaren also showed glimmers of pace.
At the other end, Cadillac, Aston Martin, and Haas seemed to struggle for pace - so you're looking at these three teams as the likely strugglers in the first stage of qualifying.
10:38:02 pm
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10:33:27 pm
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FP3 recap
Formula 1
F1 Las Vegas GP: Russell fastest in final practice after Verstappen collision
Mercedes' George Russell tops Friday's final practice at Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix after clashing with Max Verstappen
10:31:51 pm
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Las Vegas qualifying coming up next!
And we're back for the final session of the day: qualifying for this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. If you're following along from an Oceanic/Asian afternoon, an American evening, or a UK whatever-time-this-is, thanks for joining.
Let's get into the build-up for quali, shall we?
Lando Norris, McLaren
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 21, 2026, 4:13 AM
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