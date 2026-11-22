presented by
2027 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1931 1930 1929 1927 1925 1923 1922 1921 1914 1913 1912
Las Vegas GP
Australian GP Chinese GP Japanese GP Saudi Arabian GP Miami GP Canadian GP Monaco GP Barcelona-Catalunya GP Austrian GP British GP Belgian GP Hungarian GP Dutch GP Italian GP
Spanish GP
Azerbaijan GP
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Sao Paulo GP
Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP
2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026
| Streets of Las Vegas, US
Overview Live Commentary Results News
Live text
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow the race in Las Vegas with live timing
Lap-by-lap updates from Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Live
Chat
Live Standings
presented by
Summary
View full leaderboard Hide full leaderboard
Live Text
Lap: 6 11:14:43 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Verstappen from Hadjar, and Russell's caught back up. Lindblad and Gasly complete the top five, with Norris sixth, and Antonelli now drops behind Hamilton.
"We need to not lose time as a team," Hadjar is told, which won't be ideal for him as that's the command to not attack Verstappen.
Arguably, that's letting Russell attack, and the two pass and repass again - the status quo is preserved for now.
Lap: 5 11:13:06 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Russell is back ahead of Lindblad, but this has been perfect for Red Bull - Hadjar's now gapped Russell enough to get over a second's advantage.
Antonelli gets a tow off Gasly, but Gasly finds plenty of speed to put a move on Norris now.
But Hadjar's all over Verstappen, and giving his team-mate a lot to think about!
Lap: 4 11:11:39 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Norris isn't going anywhere just yet, and Lindblad and Gasly are hanging onto this top pack. Can Hadjar make inroads into Verstappen, or is Russell going for the repass?
Down the inside, and Russell gets back into seocond at Turn 14. Hadjar immediately reclaims the place on the exit, before Turn 17.
Lindblad's got past Norris, and moves up to third place with a move on Russell! But Russell gets back ahead into Turn 5.
Lap: 3 11:09:45 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Colapinto's fallen behind Antonelli and Hamilton, so he's had a miss somewhere.
The top four aren't shaking off Lindblad at the moment, and Russell's now going to have Hadjar for company into Turn 14.
The Frenchman isn't able to find enough into the chicane, but he sweeps past at Turn 17 to move up to second! Great move - now, can he go after Verstappen?
Lap: 2 11:07:58 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Gasly gets past Colapinto into Turn 1, and moves up to sixth, but Russell's all over Verstappen at the moment - but can he stay close enough to use the slipstream? And can Hadjar buy into this?
Russell bounds ahead of Verstappen with that slipstream into Turn 14, and takes the lead...but it doesn't last for long, as Verstappen cruises around the outside into the final corner!
Lights out
11:06:11 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is go!
It's showtime! Verstappen gets a good start, covers off Russell, as Hadjar and Norris battle away over third. All clean so far.
Lindblad holds fifth, followed by the Alpines, Antonelli, and Hulkenberg.
Hadjar gets the slipstream on Norris out of Turn 12, and the Red Bull streaks past, as the Audi of Hulkenberg gets eaten up by the Ferraris.
Green flag
11:01:22 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Formation lap.
Albon might not be able to start this race, nor Lawson as the work is still going on with their cars. A shame to travel all this way and not get to race, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.
10:59:48 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Air temp: 12C.
Track temp: 14C
It's a chilly one!
10:58:56 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Tyre choices
Soft: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hadjar, Lindblad, Gasly, Colapinto, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Albon, Camara, Perez, Piastri, Alonso, Bottas, Sainz, Stroll.
Medium: Antonelli, Lawson, Bearman.
10:56:18 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Five minutes to go! Are you ready for some Las Vegas action?
10:51:27 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
So, peloton style racing expected? If Verstappen can do his usual business of making a solid getaway and breaking the one-second mark on the first lap, he can mitigate the effect of the tow and the overtake mode.
If not, and if we get a bunched up field on the opening lap, it could be a very entertaining evening. Or morning. Or whatever time of day it is.
10:46:35 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
10:44:31 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Alex Albon has also been shuffled into the pitlane off the grid. Dropping like flies here!
10:43:56 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Max vs. George (again)
With Antonelli's five-place penalty for taking a new engine, our front row is Max Verstappen and George Russell - two drivers who, yet again, came to blows after making contact in FP3.
Verstappen had overtaken Russell on the back straight, Russell then attempted to repass, but Verstappen chopped across under braking - but the Mercedes driver refused to yield and led to a bit of contretemps at Turn 14.
Will the bad blood continue into Turn 1, or will they both get through in one piece?
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
10:39:54 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Lawson to start from pitlane
A late change to the grid order: Liam Lawson is starting from the pitlane as Racing Bulls has had to patch a fuel leak in his car.
The Kiwi was due to start from seventh, but now has a recovery effort on his hands if he can get started.
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
10:37:39 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
McLaren top speed "shocking" - visualised
Lando Norris qualified fourth, and lines up third, for the Las Vegas GP - his lap was 0.351s off that of Antonelli, but Norris was 0.581s up on the exit of Turn 12.
"We're shocking in the straights. Like, horrendous in the straights. My lap was very good. It was easily my best lap. But we're just, yeah, we lose. I mean, to Kimi, we're 8 tenths off in the last sector."
How does that look? Well, this graph demonstrates the differences in their laps - and just how much time the McLaren loses on the back straight.
Andrea Stella said that the top speed was always expected to hurt, owing to McLaren's lower gear ratios and slightly higher drag characteristics - great for corners, not so good for long straights.
"We had some concern in terms of how suitable the demand of this circuit will be for our car. For reasons that we have talked about before, developing speed at very high speed. Because this is not only the top speed, it is also the top speed that combines with the towing that everyone tries to see.
"So, you go in operating regimes of the engine that with our ratios are not ideal. We know that the drag from an aerodynamic point of view is not a point of strength. But we discussed in the debrief that we need to look holistically at all the conditions that influence the top speed. But certainly we have seen here traits that are similar to Monza, to Baku. And in all conditions we were not particularly competitive."
10:25:11 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
"It was all tow!" - the power of the slipstream
Kimi Antonelli put his not-pole fastest-lap in qualifying down to the powerful tow down the Las Vegas Strip, in which he soaked up a slipstream from a gaggle of cars in front.
"Remembering how it was back then in Mini Karts and just replicating it," he said of his lap. "It was such a weird qualifying for me. Zero feeling with the car and the tyres, and that last lap, you know, because I was going to miss the flag, I had to push through. I started probably 1.5 seconds from the car in front, and I had low tyre temperature as well. I just tried to do the lap, but because the tow is so strong here, I managed to put it on pole, but only thanks to the final sector."
Pierre Gasly, who clinched pole in Monza through similar use of a slipstream, labelled the tow as "insane".
"Honestly, the tow was insane. If you look at the last sector of Antonelli, you just understand how powerful. I mean, I've never ever felt that in a car. So yeah, there was a lot down to that. Unfortunately, it just didn't quite work as we wanted it."
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Manuel Eletto
10:12:28 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Read Also:
Formula 1Who was the biggest loser as Antonelli played draft excluder in Las Vegas?
Formula 1Russell slams Verstappen after Las Vegas GP practice clash: ‘He walks around like he’s bigger and better than everyone’
Formula 1Verstappen responds to Russell after Las Vegas GP practice clash over 'gentleman's agreement'
10:08:20 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Starting grid
All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1
M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 Red Bull Red Bull
1'34.151
237.104 2
G. Russell Mercedes
63 Mercedes Mercedes
+0.073
1'34.224
236.920 3
L. Norris McLaren
1 McLaren Mercedes
+0.093
1'34.244
236.870 4
I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
6 Red Bull Red Bull
+0.441
1'34.592
235.998 5
A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
41 RB Red Bull
+0.517
1'34.668
235.809 6
A. Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes
1'33.893
237.755 7
L. Lawson Racing Bulls
30 RB Red Bull
+0.939
1'35.090
234.762 8
P. Gasly Alpine
10 Alpine Mercedes
+0.954
1'35.105
234.725 9
F. Colapinto Alpine
43 Alpine Mercedes
+1.163
1'35.314
234.211 10
C. Leclerc Ferrari
16 Ferrari Ferrari
+1.046
1'35.197
234.498 11
L. Hamilton Ferrari
44 Ferrari Ferrari
+1.102
1'35.253
234.361 12
N. Hulkenberg Audi
27 Audi Audi
+1.309
1'35.460
233.852 13
G. Bortoleto Audi
5 Audi Audi
+1.842
1'35.993
232.554 14
A. Albon Williams
23 Williams Mercedes
+1.974
1'36.125
232.235 15
R. Camara Haas F1 Team
51 Haas Ferrari
+2.069
1'36.220
232.005 16
S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
11 Cadillac Ferrari
+3.232
1'37.383
229.235 17
O. Piastri McLaren
81 McLaren Mercedes
+0.748
1'34.899
235.235 18
F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
14 Aston Martin Honda
+3.249
1'37.400
229.195 19
V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
77 Cadillac Ferrari
+3.450
1'37.601
228.723 20
C. Sainz Williams
55 Williams Mercedes
+1.490
1'35.641
233.410 21
L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
18 Aston Martin Honda
+3.399
1'37.550
228.842 22
O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
87 Haas Ferrari
+13.854
1'48.005
206.690 View full results
Starting grid
10:06:36 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Qualifying recap
Formula 1
F1 Las Vegas GP: Antonelli tops qualifying but Verstappen gets pole
Kimi Antonelli was fastest in qualifying at the Las Vegas GP but pole goes to Max Verstappen due to the Italian's grid penalty
10:06:15 pm
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Welcome to the Las Vegas GP
Welcome one and all to our coverage of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix! In about 55 minutes' time, the race along the Strip will soon kick off in earnest.
But we've got some time to kill, so let's build up to the race in the meantime...
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 22, 2026, 4:14 AM
Lap:
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber