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Las Vegas GP

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2026 Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Nov 18, 2026 to Nov 21, 2026

| Streets of Las Vegas, US

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Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP: Follow the race in Las Vegas with live timing

Lap-by-lap updates from Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix

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Lap: 6 11:14:43 pm

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Verstappen from Hadjar, and Russell's caught back up. Lindblad and Gasly complete the top five, with Norris sixth, and Antonelli now drops behind Hamilton.

"We need to not lose time as a team," Hadjar is told, which won't be ideal for him as that's the command to not attack Verstappen.

Arguably, that's letting Russell attack, and the two pass and repass again - the status quo is preserved for now.

Lap: 5 11:13:06 pm

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Russell is back ahead of Lindblad, but this has been perfect for Red Bull - Hadjar's now gapped Russell enough to get over a second's advantage.

Antonelli gets a tow off Gasly, but Gasly finds plenty of speed to put a move on Norris now.

But Hadjar's all over Verstappen, and giving his team-mate a lot to think about!

Lap: 4 11:11:39 pm

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Norris isn't going anywhere just yet, and Lindblad and Gasly are hanging onto this top pack. Can Hadjar make inroads into Verstappen, or is Russell going for the repass?

Down the inside, and Russell gets back into seocond at Turn 14. Hadjar immediately reclaims the place on the exit, before Turn 17.

Lindblad's got past Norris, and moves up to third place with a move on Russell! But Russell gets back ahead into Turn 5.

Lap: 3 11:09:45 pm

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Colapinto's fallen behind Antonelli and Hamilton, so he's had a miss somewhere.

The top four aren't shaking off Lindblad at the moment, and Russell's now going to have Hadjar for company into Turn 14.

The Frenchman isn't able to find enough into the chicane, but he sweeps past at Turn 17 to move up to second! Great move - now, can he go after Verstappen?

Lap: 2 11:07:58 pm

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Gasly gets past Colapinto into Turn 1, and moves up to sixth, but Russell's all over Verstappen at the moment - but can he stay close enough to use the slipstream? And can Hadjar buy into this?

Russell bounds ahead of Verstappen with that slipstream into Turn 14, and takes the lead...but it doesn't last for long, as Verstappen cruises around the outside into the final corner!

Lights out

11:06:11 pm

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The 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix is go!

It's showtime! Verstappen gets a good start, covers off Russell, as Hadjar and Norris battle away over third. All clean so far.

Lindblad holds fifth, followed by the Alpines, Antonelli, and Hulkenberg.

Hadjar gets the slipstream on Norris out of Turn 12, and the Red Bull streaks past, as the Audi of Hulkenberg gets eaten up by the Ferraris.

Green flag

11:01:22 pm

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Formation lap.

Albon might not be able to start this race, nor Lawson as the work is still going on with their cars. A shame to travel all this way and not get to race, but that's the way the cookie crumbles.

10:59:48 pm

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Air temp: 12C.

Track temp: 14C

It's a chilly one!

10:58:56 pm

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Tyre choices

Soft: Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Hadjar, Lindblad, Gasly, Colapinto, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Bortoleto, Albon, Camara, Perez, Piastri, Alonso, Bottas, Sainz, Stroll.

Medium: Antonelli, Lawson, Bearman.

10:56:18 pm

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Five minutes to go! Are you ready for some Las Vegas action?

10:51:27 pm

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So, peloton style racing expected? If Verstappen can do his usual business of making a solid getaway and breaking the one-second mark on the first lap, he can mitigate the effect of the tow and the overtake mode.

If not, and if we get a bunched up field on the opening lap, it could be a very entertaining evening. Or morning. Or whatever time of day it is.

10:46:35 pm

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10:44:31 pm

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Alex Albon has also been shuffled into the pitlane off the grid. Dropping like flies here!

10:43:56 pm

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Max vs. George (again)

With Antonelli's five-place penalty for taking a new engine, our front row is Max Verstappen and George Russell - two drivers who, yet again, came to blows after making contact in FP3.

Verstappen had overtaken Russell on the back straight, Russell then attempted to repass, but Verstappen chopped across under braking - but the Mercedes driver refused to yield and led to a bit of contretemps at Turn 14.

Will the bad blood continue into Turn 1, or will they both get through in one piece?

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

10:39:54 pm

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Lawson to start from pitlane

A late change to the grid order: Liam Lawson is starting from the pitlane as Racing Bulls has had to patch a fuel leak in his car.

The Kiwi was due to start from seventh, but now has a recovery effort on his hands if he can get started.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

10:37:39 pm

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McLaren top speed "shocking" - visualised

Lando Norris qualified fourth, and lines up third, for the Las Vegas GP - his lap was 0.351s off that of Antonelli, but Norris was 0.581s up on the exit of Turn 12.

"We're shocking in the straights. Like, horrendous in the straights. My lap was very good. It was easily my best lap. But we're just, yeah, we lose. I mean, to Kimi, we're 8 tenths off in the last sector."

How does that look? Well, this graph demonstrates the differences in their laps - and just how much time the McLaren loses on the back straight.

Andrea Stella said that the top speed was always expected to hurt, owing to McLaren's lower gear ratios and slightly higher drag characteristics - great for corners, not so good for long straights.

"We had some concern in terms of how suitable the demand of this circuit will be for our car. For reasons that we have talked about before, developing speed at very high speed. Because this is not only the top speed, it is also the top speed that combines with the towing that everyone tries to see.

"So, you go in operating regimes of the engine that with our ratios are not ideal. We know that the drag from an aerodynamic point of view is not a point of strength. But we discussed in the debrief that we need to look holistically at all the conditions that influence the top speed. But certainly we have seen here traits that are similar to Monza, to Baku. And in all conditions we were not particularly competitive."

10:25:11 pm

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"It was all tow!" - the power of the slipstream

Kimi Antonelli put his not-pole fastest-lap in qualifying down to the powerful tow down the Las Vegas Strip, in which he soaked up a slipstream from a gaggle of cars in front.

"Remembering how it was back then in Mini Karts and just replicating it," he said of his lap. "It was such a weird qualifying for me. Zero feeling with the car and the tyres, and that last lap, you know, because I was going to miss the flag, I had to push through. I started probably 1.5 seconds from the car in front, and I had low tyre temperature as well. I just tried to do the lap, but because the tow is so strong here, I managed to put it on pole, but only thanks to the final sector."

Pierre Gasly, who clinched pole in Monza through similar use of a slipstream, labelled the tow as "insane".

"Honestly, the tow was insane. If you look at the last sector of Antonelli, you just understand how powerful. I mean, I've never ever felt that in a car. So yeah, there was a lot down to that. Unfortunately, it just didn't quite work as we wanted it."

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Manuel Eletto

10:12:28 pm

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Read Also:

10:08:20 pm

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Starting grid

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull

1'34.151

237.104 2

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.073

1'34.224

236.920 3

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.093

1'34.244

236.870 4

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.441

1'34.592

235.998 5

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull

+0.517

1'34.668

235.809 6

A. Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes

1'33.893

237.755 7

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull

+0.939

1'35.090

234.762 8

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes

+0.954

1'35.105

234.725 9

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes

+1.163

1'35.314

234.211 10

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.046

1'35.197

234.498 11

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.102

1'35.253

234.361 12

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi

+1.309

1'35.460

233.852 13

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi

+1.842

1'35.993

232.554 14

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes

+1.974

1'36.125

232.235 15

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari

+2.069

1'36.220

232.005 16

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.232

1'37.383

229.235 17

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.748

1'34.899

235.235 18

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda

+3.249

1'37.400

229.195 19

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.450

1'37.601

228.723 20

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes

+1.490

1'35.641

233.410 21

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda

+3.399

1'37.550

228.842 22

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari

+13.854

1'48.005

206.690 View full results

Starting grid

10:06:36 pm

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Qualifying recap

Formula 1

Kimi Antonelli was fastest in qualifying at the Las Vegas GP but pole goes to Max Verstappen due to the Italian's grid penalty

10:06:15 pm

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Welcome to the Las Vegas GP

Welcome one and all to our coverage of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix! In about 55 minutes' time, the race along the Strip will soon kick off in earnest.

But we've got some time to kill, so let's build up to the race in the meantime...

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Pantling / Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 22, 2026, 4:14 AM

Lap:

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