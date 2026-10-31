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2026 Formula 1 Mexican GP

Oct 29, 2026 to Nov 1, 2026

| Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, MX

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Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Follow qualifying in Mexico City with live timing

Follow along for Formula 1 qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix

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04:52:50 pm

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Just under minutes to go until we get going for Q1 - it all looked pretty close at the top end of the standings, but what about the rear?

Cadillac and Williams are probably the favourites for the Q1 drop, as usual, but Stroll's struggled with engine issues, as has Bortoleto. Hirakawa is also finding his way, and it'll be his first qualifying run for Haas this weekend - but he's an experienced racing driver in his own right, a Le Mans winner and a two-time WEC champion.

04:42:00 pm

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04:36:49 pm

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FP3 recap

Formula 1

Lando Norris pips Kimi Antonelli ahead of a finely poised Formula 1 qualifying session at the Mexico GP

04:33:47 pm

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Penalties and warnings

After a (let's be honest, unnecessary) clash in FP2, both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson will carry one-place grid penalties into tomorrow's race - so wherever they qualify, add a +1 to that.

Isack Hadjar, in the meantime, was given a warning after shoving a fan in the pitlane - the FIA stating that the fan entering his personal space and trying to take an unsolicited selfie with Hadjar was reason enough to mitigate a penalty.

Our own Stuart Codling has written an excellent opinion piece on the matter, which you can read here:

Formula 1

Isack Hadjar's summons for "misconduct" highlights the absurdity of converting the Formula 1 paddock from a professional workplace into a hospitality tier

04:30:00 pm

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Hirakawa today, Oc-gone tomorrow

If anyone's been avoiding any kind of news over the past few hours, the big news is that Esteban Ocon has been stood down for the weekend. Ryo Hirakawa is taking part in his first grand prix, having driven in FP1 for the team.

The team has not communicated the reason for this, but it's understood to be down to a disagreement between Ocon and the team after he was put on medium tyres for the FP2 long-runs, rather than his preferred softs. A small thing, perhaps, but arguably the straw that broke the camel's back.

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

04:27:23 pm

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Mexico City GP qualifying

Hello everyone, and welcome back to our coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix! Qualifying is coming up in about half an hour's time, so we hope you're sitting comfortably.

First up, Q1, where we lose our six slowest runners at the end of the 18-minute stage. But before that, let's look at the news...

Alexander Albon, Williams

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Oct 31, 2026, 8:52 PM

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