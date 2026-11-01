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2026 Formula 1 Mexican GP

Oct 29, 2026 to Nov 1, 2026

| Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, MX

Overview Live Commentary Results News

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Formula 1 Mexican GP

F1 Mexico GP: Follow the race in Mexico City with live timing

Minute-by-minute updates of Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix

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02:37:08 pm

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Hirakawa's F1 debut

We have one new driver this weekend - Ryo Hirakawa is driving for Haas, replacing Esteban Ocon for the weekend. Ocon was stood down after a presumed disagreement between he and his team, and thus Hirakawa was given the nod yesterday morning.

The Japanese driver qualified 19th, but reckoned he could have "easily" got into Q2 without traffic on his final lap. He moves up to 17th following Lawson's disqualification, and Bortoleto's five-place grid penalty for a power unit component change.

Ryo Hirakawa, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

02:26:28 pm

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Starting grid

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1 L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

1'16.514

202.504 2 G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.009

1'16.523

202.480 3 C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.119

1'16.633

202.189 4 A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.193

1'16.707

201.994 5 M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.178

1'16.692

202.034 6 L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.310

1'16.824

201.686 7 I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.386

1'16.900

201.487 8 A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+0.603

1'17.117

200.920 9 P. Gasly Alpine 10 Alpine Mercedes

+0.639

1'17.153

200.826 10 N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 Audi Audi

+0.792

1'17.306

200.429 11 F. Colapinto Alpine 43 Alpine Mercedes

+1.126

1'17.640

199.567 12 O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+1.132

1'17.646

199.551 13 O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 Haas Ferrari

+1.569

1'18.083

198.434 14 C. Sainz Williams 55 Williams Mercedes

+2.371

1'18.885

196.417 15 A. Albon Williams 23 Williams Mercedes

+2.116

1'18.630

197.054 16 F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 Aston Martin Honda

+2.394

1'18.908

196.360 17 R. Hirakawa Haas F1 Team 50 Haas Ferrari

+2.444

1'18.958

196.235 18 G. Bortoleto Audi 5 Audi Audi

+1.166

1'17.680

199.464 19 L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 Aston Martin Honda

+2.558

1'19.072

195.953 20 S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 Cadillac Ferrari

+2.591

1'19.105

195.871 21 V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.338

1'19.852

194.038 22 L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+0.515

1'17.029

201.150 View full results

02:21:28 pm

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What does Antonelli need to win the title?

Quite simply, Antonelli either needs two points if George Russell wins, one point if Lewis Hamilton wins, or for neither of them to win in Mexico.

So, finishing ninth will be the minimum he wants from the afternoon, given our front row comprises of both Hamilton and Russell today.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

02:08:05 pm

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02:03:52 pm

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Qualifying recap

Antonelli has some cars ahead to navigate at the start: one being his team-mate, and the other two being Ferraris. Lewis Hamilton took his 105th F1 pole, his first for Ferrari and his first since 2023, over George Russell by 0.009s.

Charles Leclerc was third ahead of Max Verstappen - but the Red Bull driver took a grid penalty for his FP2 clash with Liam Lawson. Lawson was also hit with a penalty, but this was deemed irrelevant when he was disqualified for a technical infringement.

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton takes pole by 0.009s from George Russell at Formula 1's Mexico City Grand Prix

02:01:29 pm

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A Mexican wave

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live coverage of the Mexico City Grand Prix in, uh, Mexico City!

The stands in the Foro Sol are packed, the drivers are raring to go - and today could be the day that Kimi Antonelli etches his name in folklore. But there's 71 laps to get through first, and they'll probably be the most unenjoyable racing laps he's ever done.

Let's get started, shall we?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 1, 2026, 7:37 PM

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