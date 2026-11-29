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2026 Formula 1 Qatar GP
Nov 26, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026
| Losail International Circuit, QA
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Formula 1 Qatar GP
F1 Qatar GP: Follow the race at Lusail with live timing
Lap-by-lap updates for Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix
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10:09:32 am
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2026 Qatar GP grid
All Stats
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1
G. Russell Mercedes
63 Mercedes Mercedes
1'21.695
238.795 2
A. Antonelli Mercedes
12 Mercedes Mercedes
+0.128
1'21.823
238.421 3
L. Norris McLaren
1 McLaren Mercedes
+0.480
1'22.175
237.400 4
O. Piastri McLaren
81 McLaren Mercedes
+0.550
1'22.245
237.198 5
I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
6 Red Bull Red Bull
+0.596
1'22.291
237.066 6
M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
3 Red Bull Red Bull
+0.637
1'22.332
236.947 7
C. Leclerc Ferrari
16 Ferrari Ferrari
+1.260
1'22.955
235.168 8
A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
41 RB Red Bull
+1.337
1'23.032
234.950 9
L. Hamilton Ferrari
44 Ferrari Ferrari
+1.413
1'23.108
234.735 10
L. Lawson Racing Bulls
30 RB Red Bull
+1.439
1'23.134
234.662 11
O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
87 Haas Ferrari
+1.672
1'23.367
234.006 12
P. Gasly Alpine
10 Alpine Mercedes
+1.873
1'23.568
233.443 13
G. Bortoleto Audi
5 Audi Audi
+1.959
1'23.654
233.203 14
F. Colapinto Alpine
43 Alpine Mercedes
+1.964
1'23.659
233.189 15
N. Hulkenberg Audi
27 Audi Audi
+2.204
1'23.899
232.522 16
C. Sainz Williams
55 Williams Mercedes
+2.675
1'24.370
231.224 17
A. Albon Williams
23 Williams Mercedes
+2.857
1'24.552
230.726 18
R. Camara Haas F1 Team
51 Haas Ferrari
+2.168
1'23.863
232.622 19
F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
14 Aston Martin Honda
+3.015
1'24.710
230.296 20
L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
18 Aston Martin Honda
+3.555
1'25.250
228.837 21
V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
77 Cadillac Ferrari
+3.668
1'25.363
228.534 22
S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
11 Cadillac Ferrari
+4.104
1'25.799
227.373 View full results
10:04:55 am
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Formula 1
F1 Qatar GP: Russell beats Antonelli to pole
George Russell takes sixth pole of 2026 as Mercedes dominates qualifying at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix
Qualifying recap
10:02:17 am
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Qatar GP - coming up!
Hello everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix! In about an hour's time, the race will be under way at the Lusail circuit - and with strategy expected to be a key part of the race, it could be an interesting spectacle!
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 29, 2026, 3:09 PM
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