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Qatar GP

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Qatar GP

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2026 Formula 1 Qatar GP

Nov 26, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026

| Losail International Circuit, QA

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Formula 1 Qatar GP

F1 Qatar GP: Follow the race at Lusail with live timing

Lap-by-lap updates for Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

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Live Standings

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Summary

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10:09:32 am

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2026 Qatar GP grid

All Stats

Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h 1

G. Russell Mercedes

63 Mercedes Mercedes

1'21.695

238.795 2

A. Antonelli Mercedes

12 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.128

1'21.823

238.421 3

L. Norris McLaren

1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.480

1'22.175

237.400 4

O. Piastri McLaren

81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.550

1'22.245

237.198 5

I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing

6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.596

1'22.291

237.066 6

M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing

3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.637

1'22.332

236.947 7

C. Leclerc Ferrari

16 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.260

1'22.955

235.168 8

A. Lindblad Racing Bulls

41 RB Red Bull

+1.337

1'23.032

234.950 9

L. Hamilton Ferrari

44 Ferrari Ferrari

+1.413

1'23.108

234.735 10

L. Lawson Racing Bulls

30 RB Red Bull

+1.439

1'23.134

234.662 11

O. Bearman Haas F1 Team

87 Haas Ferrari

+1.672

1'23.367

234.006 12

P. Gasly Alpine

10 Alpine Mercedes

+1.873

1'23.568

233.443 13

G. Bortoleto Audi

5 Audi Audi

+1.959

1'23.654

233.203 14

F. Colapinto Alpine

43 Alpine Mercedes

+1.964

1'23.659

233.189 15

N. Hulkenberg Audi

27 Audi Audi

+2.204

1'23.899

232.522 16

C. Sainz Williams

55 Williams Mercedes

+2.675

1'24.370

231.224 17

A. Albon Williams

23 Williams Mercedes

+2.857

1'24.552

230.726 18

R. Camara Haas F1 Team

51 Haas Ferrari

+2.168

1'23.863

232.622 19

F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing

14 Aston Martin Honda

+3.015

1'24.710

230.296 20

L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing

18 Aston Martin Honda

+3.555

1'25.250

228.837 21

V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team

77 Cadillac Ferrari

+3.668

1'25.363

228.534 22

S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team

11 Cadillac Ferrari

+4.104

1'25.799

227.373 View full results

10:04:55 am

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Formula 1

George Russell takes sixth pole of 2026 as Mercedes dominates qualifying at Formula 1's Qatar Grand Prix

Qualifying recap

10:02:17 am

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Qatar GP - coming up!

Hello everyone, and welcome back to our live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix! In about an hour's time, the race will be under way at the Lusail circuit - and with strategy expected to be a key part of the race, it could be an interesting spectacle!

Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images

By: Jake Boxall-Legge

Published: Nov 29, 2026, 3:09 PM

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