presented by
2027 2026 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1931 1930 1929 1927 1925 1923 1922 1921 1914 1913 1912
Qatar GP
Australian GP Chinese GP Japanese GP Saudi Arabian GP Miami GP Canadian GP Monaco GP Barcelona-Catalunya GP Austrian GP British GP Belgian GP Hungarian GP Dutch GP Italian GP
Spanish GP
Azerbaijan GP
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Sao Paulo GP Las Vegas GP
Qatar GP
Abu Dhabi GP
2026 Formula 1 Qatar GP
Nov 26, 2026 to Nov 29, 2026
| Losail International Circuit, QA
Overview Live Commentary News
Live text
Formula 1 Qatar GP
F1 Qatar GP: Follow FP1 from Lusail with live timing
Live updates from the opening F1 free practice session at the Qatar Grand Prix
Live
Chat
Live Standings
presented by
Live
Summary
View full leaderboard Hide full leaderboard
Live Text
08:22:59 am
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
In case you missed it...
Read Also:
Formula 1Haas finally announces Bearman for F1 2027
Formula 1Williams breaches F1 2025 cost cap, Alpine guilty of procedural violation
08:16:08 am
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Watch: Can Leclerc Keep It Clean Against Hamilton? Russell Responds to Verstappen | Qatar Grand Prix 2026
08:07:09 am
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Mandatory 27-lap stints in Qatar GP
Formula 1 teams will again have to follow a prescribed stint limit for each car at the Qatar Grand Prix to protect the Pirelli tyres around the high-degradation track.
Drivers must complete no more than 27 laps per stint at Lusail International Circuit, meaning teams will likely opt for a two-stop strategy in the 57-lap race.
Formula 1
Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP
F1 visits Lusail next weekend and no driver must go beyond 27 laps per stint
08:01:47 am
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Read Also:
MotoGPMarquez to retire from MotoGP after Valencia GP
Formula 1F1 drivers go through quizzical exercise in stewarding debate
Formula 1Verstappen to work with new race engineer Tom Hart again at Qatar GP
07:59:41 am
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Qatar Grand Prix - FP1 coming soon!
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live feed of everything Qatar Grand Prix as we prepare for the first free practice session of the weekend, and the first non-sprint weekend at Lusail since 2021!
I think it's probably safe to imagine we won't have the same issue as last week - when very few drivers ran due to heavy rain in Las Vegas...
General view
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Jake Boxall-Legge
Published: Nov 27, 2026, 1:22 PM
Lap:
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber